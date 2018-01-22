Valley Storm, Aces finish Silver Stick

The Upper Ottawa Valley Aces and the Valley Storm spent their weekend playing in the North American finals of the International Silver Stick.

The Aces played in the Bantam AA North American finals in Port Huron, Michigan, making its way undefeated through the round robin and the quarter-finals before facing their one and only defeat in the semifinals on Sunday afternoon.

On Thursday, Jan. 18, the UOV Aces started out by tying the Mississauga North Straits 1-1, then faced the Gulf Coast Flames Friday afternoon to beat them 5-3.

On Saturday afternoon, the Aces clobbered the Port Huron Flags 11-0 to complete their undefeated trip through the round robin, earning the team a berth in the quarter-finals. There, the Upper Ottawa Valley faced the Goulding Park Rangers, downing them 3-1.

In the semifinals, the Aces faces York Mills, which blanked the team 5-0, ending their Silver Stick run.

Over in Forest, Ontario, the Valley Storm took part in the Atom C division North American finals.

The Storm started their run through the three-game round robin Friday morning by defeating the Lucan Irish 2-1, then in the afternoon took on the South Bruce Blades. Unfortunately, the Storm lost 4-1 to them.

The Storm next faced the Lambton Shore Predators Saturday morning in the last game of the round robin, but fell 4-2, eliminating the team from the remainder of the tournament.

