Alice in Winterland 2018

LAURENTIAN VALLEY TWP. - It was a great day to be outdoors.

The people behind the annual Laurentian Valley Alice in Winterland winter carnival credit the milder than usual weather for bringing out the crowds during the event's opening weekend.

On Sunday, the Alice and Fraser Recreation Centre hosted Family Day, which tends to be the most popular part of the carnival, It featured the Waddles and Wags Petting Zoo set up inside the centre, family skating and games on the outdoor rink, horse-drawn sleigh rides, a snowman building contest, the sliding hill, where the first 75 children received a sliding saucer donated by Smitty’s Home Hardware, a S’Mores Station, face painting by Happy Valley Facepainting, the Lollipop Tree, snowman toss, sparkle tattoo, snowshoeing, and the traditional Tea Boil.

Elizabeth Graham, a member of the carnival committee, said so far Alice in Winterland has been a great success. The weather was challenging to some outdoor events, but brought people out in large numbers.

“We were really impressed with the turn out at the Glow Skate on Saturday night,” she said, noting the numbers overwhelmed them. This was a chance for people to try out the new skating trail at night., and the mild temperatures brought them out in droves.

“This shows the skating trail is a great enhancement to recreational opportunities,” Graham said.

The carnival opened officially on Saturday, with a Carnival Hockey Tournament and the official carnival opening and commemoration of the new rink boards. Graham said money raised by the carnival will help offset the cost of the new boards.

Sunday's Family Day is all about getting families out to enjoy the outdoors, she said, pointing out none of this would be possible without the volunteers and the support of the business community.

The carnival continues the rest of the week into Saturday, Jan. 27.

Graham said on Tuesday, Jan. 23rd is the Winter Sign and Wine at 6:30 p.m. Instead of landscapes, people will get to paint signs. Limited seating, $30 in advance via www.lvtownship.ca, $35 at door if space is available.

Wednesday, Jan. 24th at 6:30 p.m. is Family Movie Night, with free popcorn and drinks for kids. On Thursday, Jan. 25th there's a Potluck Supper from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., followed by snowshoeing at 6:30 p.m. and Euchre at 7:30 p.m.

On Friday. Jan. 26th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m is a spaghetti supper hosted by St. George’s Church, 12 and under $5, adults $10. There is also skating starting at 5 p.m. then Trivia Night at 7:30 p.m. $30 team, six people per team, Advance registration for the trivia is required by calling 613-585-8495, or email cmanning1248@gmail.com.

Alice in Winterland wraps up Saturday, Jan. 27th with a pancake breakfast from 7:30 a.m to 11 a.m. at the Timberline Snowmobile Club, $7 per person. Starting at 2 p.m. is a Children’s Winter Paint Day, which will be done in two 45 min sessions at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Limited seating, reserve your spot on-line at www.lvtownship.ca, $5 deposit required, which will be returned at event.

A skating party will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. complete with a bonfire and free hot dogs and hot chocolate. There is also Family Trivia from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Only a carnival button is required, up to six people a team, Minimum two children per team, Pre-register by calling 613-585 8495 or email cmanning1248@gmail.com.

The button draw will happen later on Saturday, with the carnival ending with a Winter Fireworks Show starting at 6 p.m. This is sponsored by the Muskrat Watershed Council.

