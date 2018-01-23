Town applying for FCM asset management grant

PETAWAWA – Council will be applying for a grant from the Federation of Canadian Municipalities' (FCM) Municipal Asset Management Program that would lead to the creation of a strategic asset management policy for the town.

If successful, the grant will also provide a condition assessment on pavement infrastructure and

the computer software for a sidewalk inventory. The cost for both projects is $65,893, with FCM funding $50,000 and the town contributing $15,893.

The town completed their first asset management policy in 2013. The policy focused on the requirements needed to maintain roads, water, sanitary and storm sewers, as well as define the Level of Service (LOS) for these specific assets. Public works director David Unrau explained Monday night that the province is requiring the town have a strategic Policy by 2019, however, he advised that it should be completed this year and include a commitment to consider effects of climate change.

The grant funding from the five-year, $50 million Municipal Asset Management program assists municipalities in supporting capacity building activities and increase their skills to sustainably maintain their asset management programs now and in the future. It will fund a study from Local Authority Services (LAS), a not-for-profit under the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO), and the firm Street Scan Incorporated that will provide data collection by using patented Sensing Technology with multiple sensors on a van that record an optical 3D camera view of the roadway, back downward-facing cameras and electromagnetic waves. Unrau added the system also uses GPS that can be integrated with any mapping which Petawawa currently provides.

“The most important aspect of gathering all the information is that the Pavement Condition Index (PCI) is determined,” said Unrau. “The PCI provides the foundation of creating five and 10 year maintenance and capital plan and thereby establishing proper budget requirements.”

He added Street Scan will hold the data through a web-based app that allows the user to run reports for different forecasting scenarios, based on funding or achieving a level of service for the PCI, for maintenance and capital planning.

“It will be a living record of our assets,” said Unrau.

Deputy Mayor Tom Mohns said that having both tools will ensure the town implements asset management, a strategy mandated by the province that aims to identify and assess all buildings and roads owned and by the municipality as well as a long-term financial plan to provide replacements or ensure they are maintained.

“We're going to be forced into the asset management and this looks like a good program,” said Mohns.

