Whitewater Kings end tough three-game run

The Whitewater Kings ended a tough three-game roll with a 5-3 road win Sunday over the Richmond Royals.

The Kings outshot the Royals 38-25, however, Richmond managed to record three power play goals against Whitewater. Peter White scored twice and added an assist, while Whitewater netminder Kevin Proulx made 22 saves. Taking the loss was Jean-Philippe Tourigny, who made 33 saves on 37 shots for the Royals.

Richmond's Danny Carroll opened the scoring late in the first period with Whitewater's Michael Karas was sent to the box for a slashing penalty. He was assisted by Matt Eardley and Dale Kilby. Whitewater tied things seven minutes later also on the power play when Eardley went off for cross checking. Lawson Leclaire, assisted by Jonathan Ready, scored his seventh goal of the season.

In the second period, White scored his 25th goal of the year, aided by Chad Moore and Jared Campitelli. The lead was shortlived as Richmond went back on the power play. Mason Farnes scored with assistance from Ryan Pawlikowski. White then grabbed his second of the evening, with help from Moore and Liam Enright.

Anthony Blad finished the period with a goal for Richmond. Campitelli then scored the game winner at the 14:25 mark of the third period. He was assisted by Moore and White. Leclaire then added an empty net marker, aided by Moore and Karas.

On Saturday night at the Cobden Astrolabe Arena, the Westport Rideaus edged out the Kings 6-4. Peter White, Jared Campitelli, Conrad Cybulski and Dylan Kuehl scored for Whitewater. Corey Symington scored the hat trick for Westport, while Brock Boisclair added two goals. Blake Kettyle contributed a single.

Whitewater's special teams were on point with three power play goals. However, the Kings handed the Rideaus 11 power plays with 58 penalty minutes. Kings goalie Liam White took the loss making 33 saves on 39 shots. Earning the win was Westport goalie Alex Zoutis, who made 15 saves on 19 shots.

On Thursday, the Carleton Place Junior Canadians edged out the Kings 2-1 at the Astrolabe Arena. Nicholas Olmstead, assisted by Peter White and Jacob McIntyre, scored the lone Whitewater goal on the power play in the second period. The Canadians received scoring from Ryland Mosley and Spencer Marshall. Kevin Proulx took the loss for the Kings making 47 saves on 49 shots. Jacob Lavergne recorded the win making 20 saves on 21 shots.

