County prepares for Bill 177

COUNTY OF RENFREW – Close on the heels of the changes being brought forth by Bill 148, the County of Renfrew is now preparing for Bill 177: the Stronger, Fairer Ontario Act.

Officially introduced on Nov. 14, 2017, the Ontario government’s Bill 177 is an omnibus legislation that seeks to bring big changes to employer’s workplace safety obligations.

If it is passed, Bill 177 will make several amendments to the mental stress provisions of the Workplace Safety and Insurance Act, 1997 (WSIA) and the Occupational Health and Safety Act(OHSA).

Among those amendments, thee will be a significantly expanded scope of entitlement for mental stress under the WSIA. Consequently, this will place increased focus on employers to limit and address stressors in the workplace and to create modified work opportunities that take into account psychological (as opposed to purely physical) restrictions.

As well, all employers will need to take additional steps to reduce workplace stress and minimize the existence of substantial workplace stressors in order to limit costly and complicated stress-related lost time claims. Employers who have ongoing mental stress cases will have to properly document all of the events giving rise to those cases. To protect themselves from further mental stress claims, employers will be advised to regularly review their practices, policies and procedures.

Bill 177 has also directed a number of changes at the enforcement of the OHSA. The most significant proposed change is a drastic increase in the current maximum fines under OHSA from $25,000 to $100,000 for individuals and from $500,000 to $1,500,000 for corporations. The OHSA will also include a new specific duty for employers to notify the Ministry if the workplace health and safety committee or health and safety representative has identified potential structural inadequacies of a building, structure, or any other part of a workplace – whether temporary or permanent – as a source of danger or hazard to workers.

In preparation for the changes that will take place as a result of the legislation being passed, the County of Renfrew will be engaging in regular discussions to keep council members abreast of all pieces pending legislation and to review their operational policy and determine whether any updates need to be made.

“If there is an illness or a sickness that stems from the workplace, it’s the employers’ responsibility to have a look at what are the causes of that and if they need to make any improvements to provide a safe workplace. Whether it’s a physical injury or a mental health issue, the employer should accept responsibility,” said Bruce Beakley, County of Renfrew human resources director. “So this Bill is all about providing workplace support to individuals who are dealing with mental health issues related to their place of employment. It's currently a pending Bill that’s going through the review and we’re going to regularly keep council apprised of the status to see ultimately where it goes.”

