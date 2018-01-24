Petawawa Skating Club entertains at Cabin Fever

PETAWAWA - The Petawawa Skating Club entertained family, friends and carnival-goers Tuesday night as they hosted their annual Cabin Fever show at the Civic Centre.

Skaters from all age groups executed several numbers performing to music from the carefree hip hop 1950s to the hair band rock of the 1980s, while the junior skaters took to the ice as popular Disney tunes played.

The hour-long exhibition showcased all levels of skating including CanSkate and StarSkate, an program that offers opportunities for skaters of all ages to develop fundamental figure skating skills in the areas of ice dance, skating skills, free skate and interpretive skating.

Opening the show were solos from Elizabeth Van Horne Wall, Katie Kowasin, Sara Kowasin, Kaylah Baker, Colby Van Horne Wall, Emma Reinhardt and Hayley Priebe. Following a performance of “Lollipop” by the junior skaters, a spectacular dance canasta was executed by Amber Doucette and Emily Kuisma.

A series of pre-introductory interpretive couples were then performed by Rose and Murron McCaffery, Danika McWilliams and Emily Kuisma, Adrianna Palango and Ava Allen, Annabelle Scheafer Wall and Roxanne Turcotte, Irene Won and Amber Doucette, Autumn Bridgewater and Valerie Spencer, Ilsa Serre and Gwen Kelly, and Lucas Kuisma and Evan Allen.

One of the highlights was the dance cha-cha number which featured traditional ice dancing from Abbie Verch, Mariah Pecoskie and Rachel Oliver. Solos came from Star 2 level skaters Claire Bemister, Rose McCaffery, Roxanne Turcotte, Danika McWilliams and Emily Kuisma.

The show ended with platinum edge sychronized skating from the beginner, pre-novice, adult and elementary levels.

