A Petawawa woman is facing charges after she allegedly struck an Ontario Provincial Police officer who was investigating an incident involving a tractor trailer along Highway 17 on Laurentian Valley.

According to police, the officer attended a call Wednesday afternoon involving a tractor trailer that had lost a set of double wheels, which narrowly missed a number of passing cars, while travelling on Highway 17 between Highway 41 and B Line Road.

While inspecting the scene, the officer was struck by a passing vehicle, according to police. The police cruiser and a tow truck at the scene both had their emergency lights activated at the time of the incident.

The officer was taken to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Charged with section 159 of the Highway Traffic Act, which requires a motorist to slow down and change lanes when emergency vehicles are on the road, is Maureen Bennett, 51, of Petawawa. In convicted, she faces fines of up to $490 and three demerit points.

Police are using the incident to remind motorists to slow down and proceed with caution when approaching an emergency vehicle or tow truck parked on the side of a highway with its lights activated.

Drivers are required to move over and leave one lane between their vehicle and the emergency vehicle when it is safe to do so.

