County councillors divided over 3% hike

In a dramatic climax, the County of Renfrew passed a draft $47.9 million budget Thursday, however, the three per cent increase in the tax levy sharply divided councillors.

Philosophical lines were drawn between those pushing for a slight tax decrease, while some urged the upper tier to maintain its 10-year financial plan designed to ensure funding to maintain or replace aging infrastructure and capital assets.

Staff presented the 2018 list of planned expenditures that represents a $1.7 million increase from last year. According to estimates, the county will see a one per cent increase in the annual current value assessment. The tax levy will raise $43.9 million. For homeowners with residential properties assessed at $199,000, which is the county's median property value, their taxes will rise from last year's mark of $714.35 to $720.76.

Even before debate opened concerning a reduction in the levy, Warden Jennifer Murphy praised staff for keeping department increases to 1.7 per cent as directed by council. She supported maintaining the long term financial plan for asset management, adopted in 2015, which maintains an annual level increase of three per cent and a minimum capital reserve of $2 million. The plan also eliminates any infrastructure fuding gap and provides full funding for operating and capital needs for the next 10 years.

“The direction set out within the plan should be maintained unless extraordinary circumstances dictate otherwise,” said Murphy, who is also the mayor of Bonnechere Valley. “This plan ensures a stable, predictable and reasonable levy change which allows us to renew our infrastructure in the future, and provide the excellent municipal programs and services our residents expect.”

It is estimated the county will need $244 million to finance capital needs from 2018 to 2027. To pay for it, the upper tier will be drawing from a capital reserve that already has a balance of $25.6 million. Treasurer Jeff Foss said they are meeting and exceeding the targets in the long term plan, however, he warned that councillors should be concerned if they cannot maintain an annual weighted assessment of one per cent.

However, Admaston/Bromley Mayor Michael Donohue said he could not endorse a three per cent hike and introduced a motion reducing the levy to 2.3 per cent, which would drop the county levy down to $43.6 million or a shortfall of $296,050. He pointed out that the county has exceeded their target in the tangible capital assets reserve.

“Each year since 2015 we have exceeded what the plan has targeted and the reserves turned out to be $3 million more than we have budgeted for,” said Donohue, who advocated reviewing the plan. “I think we can arrive at a two per cent levy. The gap has been more than accounted for.”

Deep River Reeve Glenn Doncaster pointed out that the county was receiving $800,000 from the province but only budgeting $300,000 for operations. While he understood the importance of the long term plan, Doncaster said factors do change.

“Whether it is provincial or lower or upper tier, this is all one taxpayer and we are hitting the same taxpayer,” he said.

Arnprior Reeve Walter Stack agreed that the county has been building surpluses that are a little excessive adding there would be no crisis in adjusting the plan after three years. However, Petawawa Mayor Bob Sweet said he was satisfied with the budget noting they have to plan funding for the future.

“It's a very healthy budget and a lot is being done,” he said. “We are forecasting to meet some of the challenges coming.”

Foss explained that department heads made tough decisions in hammering out a budget that came in with a 1.7 per cent increase. As an example, he said that the social services department had to shelve $577,000 in repair work to social housing to meet its budget targets. While Donohue was only asking for a levy decrease for this year, Foss said it will have an effect on the long term plan.

“The impact of even half a per cent change over the lifespan of the 10-year plan is $12 million,” said Foss. “The ripples in the pond is pretty significant.”

In the end, Donohue's motion for a 2.3 per cent increase was defeated by a weighted vote of 82-66. Voting in support of the motion were Donohue, Stack, Doncaster, Laurentian Valley Reeve Debbie Robinson, Laurentian Hills Mayor John Reinwald, North Algona/Wilberforce Mayor Debra Farr and Brudnell, Lyndoch and Raglin Mayor Sheldon Keller. Opposing the motion were Murphy, Sweet, Madawaska Valley Mayor Kim Love, Renfrew Reeve Peter Emon and McNab/Braeside Mayor Tom Peckett. Five councillors were absent. The draft budget resolution was then passed by an 82-66 vote in which no councillor changed their positions.

