Lumber Kings defeat Grads 5-2

After a crushing 7-2 defeat by the Ottawa Jr. Senators last Sunday night, the Lumber Kings crawled back into the powerseat as they defeated the Navan Grads 5-2 on Friday.

The chances for both teams came early and often, with Kings’ goaltender Darian McTavish blocking 27 of the 29 shots and Grads’ netminder Seth Carter making 46 saves of the 51 shots against his net.

Among those opportunities were innumerable power-play moments, as both teams racked up countless penalties from start to finish. Unfortunately for both, the Grads missed out on all seven of their power plays while the Kings only succeeded on one of their five chances.

The night’s action kicked off only 30 seconds into the first period as Kings’ Michael Douglas launched his team onto the scoreboard with a swift and impressive goal (assisted by Matthew Barnaby and Jacob Kamps). Thereafter, the puck bounced back and forth between the opponents until the five-minute mark when Grads’ Arik Breton (with assistance from Harry Sanders and Alderic Denis) was able to sneak pas the Kings’ solid defence and fire a shot past McTavish’s attempted block. After tying up the score, both teams became more aggressive and began paying time in the penalty box. It wasn’t until 16 minutes had passed that Kings’ Casey Rhodes and Zachary Cross teamed up with Noah Maika to break the tie.

With the Kings leading 2-1, the second period was alight with penalties while scoreboard remained still. The only successful shot was made by Kings’ Peter Falivena at the five-minute mark as he fired a shorthanded goal to bump his team to a 3-1 lead.

Heading into the final period, Grads’ Alex Frechette sunk his team’s second goal (assisted by Noel DeKemp and Justin Trudel) but it only made a small dent in the scoreboard as the Kings continued to power through with Kings’ Brendan Browne netting another shot a few minutes later (assisted by Jacob Kamps and Matthew Barnaby).

Already doubling the Grads 4-2, the Kings kept pressing and were rewarded in the final five minutes of the game as Zachary Cross sunk his team’s first power-play goal (assisted by Michael Douglas and Noah Maika) and bumped his team up to a final 5-2 victory.

Three Star Selection: Jacob Kamps (Star #1, Pembroke), Brendan Browne (Star #2, Pembroke), Seth Carter (Star #3, Grads).

Out-of-Town Scoreboard: Carleton Place shut out Rockland 4-0, Hawkesbury beat Nepean 3-0, Kemptville edged Brockville 3-2 and Smiths Falls defeated Kanata 4-3.

