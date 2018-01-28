Alice in Winterland wraps up

Laurentian Valley’s 2018 Alice in Winterland Carnival wrapped up Saturday night after a week-long flurry of activities.

With winter festivities that spanned from Jan. 20 to Jan. 28, this year’s Alice in Winterland chased away the winter blues with a number of time-honoured traditions like the poplar Family Fun Day and St. George’s Spaghetti Supper along with new additions like the Children’s Winter Paint Day and the Craft and Vendor Show.

“I started volunteering with Laurentian Valley’s Alice in Winterland Carnival last year, so I’ve hosted a couple paint nights for them before but this is our first kids paint day that we've done,” said Jesse Brum, carnival committee member and Children’s Winter Paint Day instructor. “We have kids from five to 13 years old here and we encourage that all the paintings look different to encourage creativity. I let them know they can make it their own by adding things and removing things. So it’s a chance for them to have a little fun with painting, think outside the box and have a painting that they’re proud of.”

And a winter carnival wouldn’t be the same without lots of action on the ice. From the ever-popular Carnival Hockey Tournament to the family skating days on the outdoor trail and the new rink, it seemed everyone was hitting the ice.

Carnival committee member Elizabeth Graham said that this year’s festival was another resounding success, with at least a couple thousand participants who totally engaged in the carnival spirit.

“It was by far the biggest year we've had overall and the great weather helped definitely. While the weather affected some of the sating events, it's certainly drawn many more people out as we've had more beautiful, warm days,” said Graham. “I would guess there was well over 2,000 participated over the course of the week including the two weekends.”

Melanie Lapierre, a resident of the Alice and Fraser community, said that it’s become an annual tradition for her family to take part in the festivities.

“It’s absolutely wonderful as there's so much to do for the kids and it's so close to home – we live only seven minutes from here,” said Lapierre. “I have an 11 year old and an eight year old and we’ve been coming to the carnival every year for the past five years. This year we enjoyed the skating trail, played some hockey, did the painting party, did some snowsnoeing and we'll be dropping by the bonfire tonight. It's pretty much free for everything and it's a chance for me to spend time with my kids and have fun.”

Along with welcoming a number of locals, the carnival is also meant to be a family get together that brings people back home for the weekend if they've moved away.

“I live in Sudbury now but I originally grew up in Alice and I’m visiting for four days to see family and friends. I’m here with my son and daughter and it just happened that the carnival was taking place at the same time we’re here, so that was a bonus,” said Tina Hebert. “We’ve really enjoyed it so far and will be trying out the skating trail on Sunday before we go.”

