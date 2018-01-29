Lumber Kings crush Raiders 4-1

The Lumber Kings continued their winning ways on Sunday night as they beat the Nepean Raiders 4-1.

Kings’ Casey Rhodes set the tone early, scoring the Kings’ first goal (with assistance from Noah Maika and Jake Brien) while on the penalty kill at eight minutes in the first period.

The Kings held onto their lead for the majority of that period until the 15-minute mark when they were penalized for having too many men on the ice – sending Rhodes into the penalty box.

As Rhodes paid the price, the Raiders jumped at the opportunity to get back into the powerseat as Noah Rowe worked with teammates Antoine Belisle and Silas Mattawashish to tie up the score 1-1.

Less than one minute into the second period, Kings’ Connor Warnholtz broke the tie (assisted by Jacob Kamps and Brendan Browne) to restore his team’s one-goal lead.

His teammates soon followed suit as Noah Maika assisted Jarrad Vroman to net another goal and bump them up to 3-1 on the scoreboard.

A few minutes later, Casey Rhodes took advantage of a power play to score his second goal of the night – and what would be the game-winning goal – as he skated to the side of the Raiders’ net, and with assistance from teammates Jake Brien and Michael Douglas, he wristed the puck for an impressive goal during the second period.

The scoreboard remained still throughout the entire third period to cement the Kings’ 4-1 victory once the buzzer sounded.

Three Star Selection: Casey Rhodes (Star #1, Pembroke), Darian McTavish (Star #2, Pembroke), Antoine Belisle (Star #3, Raiders).

Out-of-Town Scoreboard: Hawkesbury crushed Kemptville 5-1, Smiths Falls edged Navan 3-2, and Carleton Place beat Rockland 6-4.

