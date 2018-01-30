PEMBROKE -

The Muskrat Voyageurs Novice C earned silver glory at this year’s International Silver Stick tournament in Pelham, Ontario.

After winning December’s regional qualifier, the Novice C Muskrat Voyageurs travelled to Pelham where they faced off against the top Novice C teams from Canada and the United States from Jan. 11 to 15. After securing a strong record and attaining a place in the championship game, the Voyageurs were ultimately defeated 3-1 by the Belmont Rangers.

In the first round robin game of the tournament, the Voyageurs squared off against the Rangers in an aggressive match that saw the latter power past the Ottawa Valley team with a 5-1 victory. The Rangers led 4-0 by the end of the second period and it wasn’t until 30-seconds in the final period that Voyageurs’ Cedric Dionne scored his team’s lone, unassisted goal. By the end of the third, the Rangers sunk one final goal seal their 5-1 win.

The Ottawa Valley team then took on the Hagersville Hawks in Game 2. While the Voyageurs went down 1-0 in the early part of the first period, Andrew Enright tied it before the end of the final period.

In Game 3, the Voyageurs battled the Essa Eagles in a tight match that ended with a 2-1 win for the Muskrat team. While the Eagles were the first on the scoreboard, the Voyageurs swiftly overtook their adversaries with solid teamwork as Colton Vereyken tied up the score off an assist from Cedric Dionne followed by the game-winning goal from Wyatt Lang (with assist from Dionne and Vereyken).

Having earned their place in the semi-final, the Voyageurs once again found themselves competing against the Hawks. The tight match saw the Voyageurs outwork their opponents as Colton Vereyken sunk the first goal (assisted by Jaxson Allmand) and Andrew Enright scored two more goals for the team (assisted by Cedric Dionne) to outplay the Hawks 3-2.

The final game saw the Voyageurs once again square off with the Belmont Rangers. The action-packed game saw the Rangers push the Voyageurs to their limits as shots were fired back and forth. Despite solid goaltending by Voyageurs’ Nolan Lang, they were unable to overpower their rivals who ultimately defeated them 3-1. The Voyagers’ lone goal was netted by Wyatt Lang.

While the Voyageurs missed out on the golden trophy, the team proudly celebrated their silver victory.

Assistant coach Jeff Vereyken commended the entire team for putting forth immense passion and hard work to defeat several teams and achieve the second place finish at the International Silver Stick tournament.

“We ran out of gas in the end but you cant blame the kids for trying their hardest,” said Vereyken. “Anytime you get to a final in an international Silver Stick is huge coming from the Ottawa Valley, so we’re absolutely thrilled.”

He attributed the team’s success to the kids’ excellent team chemistry, their passion for the game and the tremendous support they’ve received from the community.

“We had held a community fundraiser that helped us raise enough to cover the bus and a couple other expenses while we were down there and it was everything that were were looking for. Just all of the support we got from local businesses and the entire community was unbelievable and it helped us a lot,” said Verekyen. “So the community’s support, the kids’ excellent teamwork and definitely all of the mini sticks that they played in between games at the hotel is what contributed to the win – they payed hockey for five days straight pretty much.”

Head coach Mark Lang added that it was an exciting moment for everyone involved and one that the kids are sure to remember for a lifetime.

“We started off with just a bunch of kids that knew how to play hockey but all of a sudden you turn them into a team and the way that they were working together at the tournament was pretty incredible,” said Land. “These kids are becoming better friends through hockey and at the rink than they would at school – they’re gaining lifelong friendships through this and this tournament is something they’ll always remember.”

