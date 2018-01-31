PEMBROKE -

Our blood type is more than just a letter, it could save your life or that of someone else.

On Jan. 30, the Pembroke Animal Hospital partnered with Canadian Blood Services to host a drop-in blood typing clinic to pet owners and other interested members of the public. More than 60 patients took part in the clinic from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. that day.

Pembroke Animal Hospital client services representatives Katy Norwich explained that the clinic was their way of supporting the community’s blood donor clinics by providing members of the public with a chance to determine their blood type.

“A lot of people don’t actually know what their blood type is and this blood typing clinic is a way to get people more involved in the blood donor system. A lot of people are afraid to show up at a blood donor clinic or schedule an appointment because they don’t know what their blood type is – so this is our way of helping people understand that,” said Norwich. “Our mission is to help pets and the people who love them, so this is another way that we can do that and we'll probably take part in another one next year.”

According to Canadian Blood Services, people with type O Negative (O-) are considered universal donors as they can donate red blood cells to all other blood type recipients. For this reason, O Negative is always in high demand as it’s used in emergency situations when there is no time to test a patient’s blood type.

The organization estimates that only seven per cent of Canadians have type O Negative blood yet 12% of hospital orders are for this type. Due to higher than average demand and lower than expected collections, O Negative donors are needed immediately.

Canadian Blood Services representative Mary Ann St. Michael explained that due to this urgent need for O Negative blood, these blood typing clinics are extremely helpful as it gives people the chance to determine their blood type and decide if they’d like to book an appointment to become a donor.

“It's really nice to find a way to partner with a local organization to help promote blood donation,” said St. Michael. “We currently have a special need for O Negative blood donors across the whole country and as only seven per cent of the Canadian population has O Negative – it's both rare and special because it's the universal donor. Especially now, we have an urgent need for more O Negative donors, so we encourage people to book an appointment to give blood.”

For those interested in becoming a blood donor and giving the power of life, Canadian Blood Services is seeking 65 additional donors to take part in the upcoming blood donor clinic in Pembroke. The clinic will be taking place at Pembroke’s Germania Club (15 Bennett St.) on Feb. 13 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and again from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. To book an appointment, visit blood.ca

