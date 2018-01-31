Kids ice derby to debut Sunday

After a long hiatus, Pembroke is having an ice fishing derby again.

This Sunday, as part of SnoSpree 2018, the Pembroke Professional Fire Fighters Association is sponsoring a Children's Ice Fishing Derby for kids aged 15 and under.

It runs Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pembroke Marina.

This is a free event, but people are encouraged to bring non-perishable foods to be donated to the Salvation Army which will be accepted on site.

Fishing holes will be drilled for participants in the ice as needed. There are prizes for first, second and third heaviest fish as well as a mystery fish. Washrooms and a warming facility will be on site.

A light lunch and refreshments will be provided for the children during the noon hour. For those who do not have ice fishing rods, there are a limited amount available for use at no charge.

Registration in advance on the City of Pembroke's website is recommended, but will also be available on the day of the tournament at the marina.

The firefighters say to come out and have some fun.

SUhler@postmedia.com