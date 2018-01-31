Riding association hands off on nomination votes

Reports that the Conservative Party of Canada's nomination process is in the hands of the local executive are wrong.

This according to June Anderson, a member of the Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke Riding Association, whose MP Cheryl Gallant is being challenged for the candidacy by Michael Coates.

In a written statement, Coates said the process to hold a nomination is in the hands of a local candidate nomination committee, which is comprised of Gallant's executive.

This isn't true, said Anderson, who has worked on a number of campaigns within the party.

“The riding association has absolutely nothing to do with it,” she said in a phone interview with The Daily Observer.

She explained times, dates and all things connected to this vote are determined by the CPC headquarters in Ottawa and have nothing to do with the nomination committee nor the current conservative MP.

“The nomination committee doesn't set the dates,” Anderson said, stressing they and the riding association are hands off when it comes to the running of the nomination election.

“The regional manager in Ottawa for Northwestern Ontario runs and controls these nomination meetings. The local association has nothing to do with the nomination.”

For the first time in 18 years, Conservative Party of Canada members within the riding of Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke will be voting Feb. 24–25 for their candidate in the 2019 federal election. Voting is to take place in Renfrew and Pembroke.

Since 2000 when she first took office as a member of the Canadian Alliance, Gallant has been acclaimed the candidate for the riding with no opposition. Up to now, no one has openly challenged the MP, who has had a string of landslide wins through her career.

Coates is the first person to challenge Gallant for the leadership, and has been busy appearing throughout Renfrew County,m trying to drum up support and encourage people to purchase party memberships. Only those who have a membership can vote.

The deadline to purchase a membership is Feb. 1.

Anderson said times and locations of the nomination meetings is forthcoming.

SUhler@postmedia.com