Pembroke Snospree begins!

A winter tradition is returning to Pembroke, promising a mix of old and new events fun for the whole family.

From Jan. 31 to Feb. 4, indoor and outdoor activities celebrating the season will take place in Pembroke from one end of the city to the other as the SnoSpree winter carnival returns.

Ron Conroy, the city's parks and recreation manager, said this event brings out the best in the community, as the majority of the events are volunteer-driven and led by clubs and organizations stepping up to contribute in whatever way they can.

“ SnoSpree would not be possible without the work of those groups and individuals, as well as the community partners at HGS, KI Canada, Kings Sports, Pembroke’s Royal Canadian Legion Branch 72, and Canadian Nuclear Laboratories,” he said.

Conroy said this year will feature a nonstop barrage of activities throughout the week, with plenty to do for everyone both young and old. Some of the annual favourites to look forward to include Soup Sensations, the Rotary Club of Pembroke Skating Party, Downtown HockeySpree, the Legion Family Breakfast, the Boys and Girls Club Trivia Night, the Rockin’ the Snowflake Dance, Civitan Club Kids Bingo, the Knights of Columbus and Carefor Sliding Party, and the Polar Bear Dip, which raises money for the Pembroke and Laurentian Valley Handi-Bus.

“ We are excited to bring back SnoSpree Central at Algonquin College on Saturday, Feb. 3 from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.,” Conroy said, stating it will feature a wonderful collection of children’s games and entertainment. This includes games and bounce houses from Ry-J’s, face painting, the balloon twisting artistry of Mr. Dimples, and two comedic performers with a variety of special talents who will excite and entertain the audiences with live shows.

New this year is the Pembroke Professional Fire Fighters Association Kids Ice Fishing Derby. Taking place at the Pembroke Marina on Sunday, Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., it is open to children aged 15 and under, and is free to enter courtesy of the PPFA. Food bank donations are welcomed. Lunch will be provided and prizes are available in an array of categories.

The winter carnival fun starts Wednesday, Jan, 31 with free skating at the Pembroke Memorial Centre from 10 a.m. to noon, with the first hour for adults and seniors, followed by parents and tots.

On Thursday, Feb. 1 at St. John's Lutheran Church on 357 Miller St. is the famous Soup Sensations event. Cast your ballot for your favorite soup! Bake sale, silent auction, and of course, lots of tasty soup made by local restaurants. Proceeds from tickets support First Step Options Pregnancy Resource Centre. There will be two servings from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

At 1 p.m., the Senior Citizen's Drop-in Craft and Activity Centre is hosting a Bid Euchre Tournament.

Friday, Feb. 2 starts with a free skate at the PMC for adults and seniors only at 10 a.m., followed by a P.A. Day Skate open to everyone.

Come over to Rotary park for the Rotary Club of Pembroke Skating Party running from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Complimentary hot dogs, drinks, face painting, games, prizes and music. There is also a free public swim at the Kinsmen Pool from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Children eight years and under must be accompanied by an adult.

At 6:30 p.m., come out to Festival Hall to enjoy SnoSpree Family Movie Night, free of charge. The film is the acclaimed Pixar movie, Coco, rated G in association with the Ontario Film Review Board. Cash canteen will be available. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

At 7 p.m. over at the Pembroke Legion is the Boys and Girls Club of Pembroke SnoSpree Trivia Night - $15 per person/eight people maximum per team. Prizes, fun and cash bar. Must be 19+. Pre-registration required. Call (613) 735-1933.

The PMC hosts yet another free skate, this one runs 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for youth and family, sponsored by Canadian Nuclear Laboratories. Friday wraps up at Lasso Live with Last Call – Country/rock band taking the stage between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. It is Ladies’ Night, women get in free, while tickets are $5 for men.

On Saturday, Feb. 3, the day starts with breakfast at the Legion from 9 a.m. to noon. $8 per person, $5 for kids 12 and under.

Visit the Pembroke Public Library for drop-in crafts and hot chocolate all day long. plus, the Lego Club and an afternoon movie will begin at 2:00 p.m.

From 9 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. is the Downtown HockeySpree For more information contact Downtown Pembroke at (613) 629-5555.

Over at Felllowes High School from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. is the Special Olympics Snowshoe Tournament. A winter provincial qualifying snowshoe tournament, everyone is welcome to come out and support our local Special Olympic athletes.

At 10 a.m. is Seniors Snowshoeing and Nordic Walking at the Kiwanis Walkway followed later by a lunch at the centre and a demonstration of the use of Nordic walking poles. For more info, contact the centre at (613) 735-1226. Kiwanis Walkway Entrance, Pembroke Marina.

Over at the Algonquin College Campus Gymnasium, the famous SnoSpree Central will be open 12:30 p.,m. to 3:30 p.m., offering tons of free fun for kids to enjoy. Free entertainment including balloon twisting, face painting, bounce houses, interactive games, comedians, performers, and displays. Nonstop fun for the kids and families to enjoy! 1 College Way

A free public swim at the Kinsmen Pool goes from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Children eight years and under must be accompanied by an adult.

From 8 p.m. to midnight is the Rockin’ the Snowflake Dance – Join us for an evening of dancing, music by Auld Debt Band. Prizes and light lunch included. Tickets $15. Hosted by the Pembroke Curling Centre.

Lasso Live presents Soundcheck from 10 p.m. – 2 a.m, a modern pop and classic rock band from Ottawa.

On Sunday, Feb. 4, the Knights of Columbus and Carefor Sliding Party will be held 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mother House Sliding Hill, now Carefor. Free hot dogs, hot chocolate, and a day of winter fun.

Over at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 170 Ellis St. is Civitan Club of Pembroke's SnoSpree Kids Bingo from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Free bingo for children 12 years and under. Lot of prizes. Contact Bonnie for more information at (613) 687-2019. Non-perishable food items will be accepted.

At 11 a.m. sharp at the Pembroke Marina Basin is the Polar Bear Dip in support of the Pembroke and Laurentian Valley Handi-Bus. Minimum pledge $40 per participant. Call (613) 735-6998 to register.

Making its debut from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. is the Pembroke Professional Firefighters Association SnoSpree Kids Ice Fishing Derby for those aged 15 and under. Preregistration is recommended. For more information, email emckeown@pembroke.ca or call (613) 735-6821 ext. 1502.

Wrap up the day with Pembroke Lumber Kings Hockey at the PMC starting at 3 p.m., when they host the Kanata Lasers in a matinee game.

“ SnoSpree 2018 promises to be another year of festive, frosty fun in the heart of the Ottawa Valley,” Conroy said.