Canadians shutout the Kings 4-0

CARLETON PLACE – It was a bad open to Downtown HockeySpree weekend for the Pembroke Lumber Kings as they were shutout by the Carleton Place Canadians 4-0 Friday night.

The Canadians led their offence getting two powerplay goals past Kings netminder Jake Smith who faced an onslaught turning away 45 of 49 shots. Carleton Place's Jeremie Forget recorded the win on the strength of 20 saves.

Alex Vala opened the scoring with his first goal of the year at the 11:21 mark of the first period. In the second period, Noah Rowland went off for two minutes for slashing handing Carleton Place their second goal of the night. Samuel Knoblauch buried his 24th of the season, assisted by Sam Allison and Aidan Girduckis.

Early in the third period, Noah Tooke notched his second of the season. Girduckis then added a second powerplay goal two minutes later, aided by Tim Theocharidis and Zacahry Tupker. The Kings also did not exploit their four opportunities with the man advantage.

Carleton Place remains the dominant team in the Central Canada Hockey League with 90 points sitting first in the Robinson Division and the league. The Pembroke Lumber Kings are currently fourth in the Robinson Division, eighth in the league, with 48 points.

Three Star Selection: Jeremie Forget, Star #1 (Canadians); Aiden Girduckis, Star #2 (Canadians); Jake Smith, Star #3 (Kings).

