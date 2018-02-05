Kings grab two huge points against Kanata

Jacob Kamps was the overtime winner Sunday as the Lumber Kings capped SnoSpree weekend bagging two critical points in their chase for a coveted playoff berth.

The winger charged towards the Kanata Lasers net placing himself in scoring position when he spotted a pass from Jarrad Vroman and ripped the shot over goalie Logan Bateman's right shoulder. The Kings immediately vacated the bench and mobbed Kamps in celebration as the crowd in the stands of the Pembroke Memorial Centre were on their feet with applause.

“I thought I would shot and see what happens,” said Kamps, who scored his 11th goal of the season 2:17 into overtime. “I got lucky and it bounced off and found it's way into the net. It was a bit of rough one for us.”

The 2-1 win over Kanata was hard fought, however, the Kings almost let it get away from them. Kanata dominated the red-and-white in the opening period after Trevor Poeze, assisted by Luca Nocita and Will Larsen, scored on Pembroke's Jake Smith. The Kings's netminder recorded the win making 39 saves on 40 shots. Bateman took the loss with 30 saves on 32 shots.

In the second period, Kanata's defence barely yielded any ground to the Kings who grew increasingly frustrated. Early in the third period, Noah Maika almost tied things up planting himself in front of Bateman with no defence to challenge him, however, the shot went too high. A minute later, Brendan Browne streaked in on the net and shot down low but Bateman snatched the rebound.

The Kings received a badly needed lift when Connor Warnholtz jumped off the bench and joined the forecheck. Spotting Matthew Barnaby strip the Kanata defence of the puck at the blue line, Warnholtz raced towards the net. Jared Weber intercepted the puck from behind the net and passed it over to Warnholtz, who fired the shot high. The puck bounced off Bateman's chest and into the net.

As the minutes were ticking down, Weber narrowly scored the game-winner shooting from point blank range but the puck flew over the cross bar. With a minute left in regulation, Maika almost ended the game launching a bullet from the right faceoff circle, however, Bateman plucked the puck out of the air to keep Kanata in contention.

With 50 points, the Kings sit in seventh place in the Central Canada Hockey League standings, however, the players hope to move up the standings but must jostle for position against the Lasers, the Brockville Braves and the Cornwall Colts. With Kanata, Pembroke has five games in hand which made Sunday's win extra important, especially as they enter the final month of the regular season.

“It was a relief,” said Warnholtz of the victory. “We are 10 points behind those guys. These were key points for us.”

Warnholtz, who also contributed an assist on the overtime marker, said his squad needs to come out with more energy and play a solid 60-minute game if they are to make up ground in the standings.

“We come in a little flat sometimes,” he said. “Once we figure that out our games will be better overall.”

Three Star Selection: Jake Smith, Star #1 (Pembroke); Jacob Kamps, Star #2 (Pembroke); Trevor Poeze, Star #3 (Kanata). The fourth star for the hardest working Lumber King was awarded to Connor Warnholtz.

Out-of-Town Scoreboard: Ottawa shutout Nepean 7-0; Hawkesbury downed Navan 4-1; Carleton Place blanked the Cornwall Colts 4-0; Brockville defeated Rockland 4-1.

