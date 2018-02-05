Soup Sensations once more warms the soul

On a chilly mid-winter day, there's nothing like a hot bowl of soup.

Folks stepped in from the cold last Thursday to enjoy one of the many recipes during the seventh annual Soup Sensations and silent auction, held as part of the Pembroke SnoSpree winter carnival. The day-long competition aims to help First Step Options with education, prevention and empowering youth at risk.

Greta Landry-Masseau, executive director, said the organization appreciated the public support and interest in Soup Sensations once again as First Step Options does not benefit from committed government funding and must depend on the generosity of individual donations. Soup Sensations remains a fun event for the participants, as well as a fundraiser for First Step Options, a pregnancy care centre that provides education and support for new parents. It operates without any government funding and is dependent on donations and fundraising.

“There is a friendly competitive nature,” she said. “It allows new businesses to come out and show the community what they have.”

Hosted by St. John's Lutheran Church on Miller Street, the event enjoyed a steady flow of visitors and included a nursery area and live entertainment. The meal was held over two sessions, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

This year, The Courtyard Bistro was voted the Most Sensational Soup, with the runners-up going to AAA Farms. Thai Gardens took top honours in the display category, followed by The Urban Gourmet Company. Little Things Canning Company, which placed third in both categories. For Cassie Ashton, from AAA Farms, this was her third year at Soup Sensations. She like supporting a good cause while delivering a simple recipe for people to try. This year, she prepared a Pasta DiFagioli with garlic, basil and rosemary.

“I'm not a chef and I don't own a restaurant. I cook the way I like to eat,” she said. “Each soup features a lot of the flavours I have grown on the farm.”

