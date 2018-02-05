Wrapping a successful Pembroke SnoSpree

Despite cool temperatures, Pembroke's SnoSpree enjoyed big crowds at all events over the weekend.

The mid-winter tradition saw a mix of old and new indoor and outdoor activities including the return of the ice fishing derby, a successful Downtown HockeySpree and a frigid Polar Bear Dip in support of the Pembroke and Laurentian Valley Handi-Bus.

The Pembroke Professional Fire Fighters Association Kids Ice Fishing Derby attracted 90 kids to the Pembroke Marina on Sunday. Later in the day, the Pembroke Lumber Kings defeated the Kanata Lasers in a rare afternoon game in front of more than 800 fans at the Pembroke Memorial Centre. Other highlights included the Rotary Club of Pembroke Skating Party, a family breakfast at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 72, the Boys and Girls Club Trivia Night, the Rockin’ the Snowflake Dance and the Civitan Club Kids Bingo.

“It's been great to see the united support of the community in putting the event together and from coming out and enjoy the event,” said city recreational programer Elijah McKeown.

Families and kids packed the auditorium at the Algonquin College Waterfront Campus Saturday for SnoSpree Central which featured a full slate of children’s games and entertainment. While Mr. Dimples was once more holding court with his balloon animals, the kids were also entertained by comedic performances from Jonny Nicklekicker and Jean-Guy Beaudry.

“We had big crowds everywhere,” added McKeown. “It was crazy busy so we're thrilled.”

On Saturday, Fellowes High School was the scene of the Special Olympics Snowshoeing Meet, a regional qualifier that saw 27 athletes compete. Snowshoeing and Nordic Walking also took place around the Kiwanis Walkway. On Sunday, the cold weather did not deter kids and parents from taking a spin down the Mother Hill behind the Carefor Mackay Centre. The sliding party that included free hot chocolate was sponsored by the Knights of Columbus and Carefor.

While hailing it a success, McKeown added they hope to evaluate the entire carnival before deciding

“We always want to be evolving,” he said. “We don't want it to become stale so we'll see what we can do to add to it.”

