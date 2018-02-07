Boys basketball nearing season's end

High school basketball heated up courts across the county on Feb. 6.

Senior and junior boys teams from 10 Renfrew County teams competed in some of their final games of the season, with the playoffs kicking off on Feb. 8.

For the junior boys standings, Bishop Smith Catholic High School (BSCHS) is leading with a perfect 9-0 record, followed closely by St. Joseph’s with eight wins and one loss.

Tuesday’s junior action began with Jeanne-Lajoie facing off against Fellowes High School in a match that saw Fellowes double their opponent 56-22. Fellowes’ top scorers were Ben Huckabone with 15 points and Quaid Nicholson with eight points.

Thereafter, BSCHS vanquished Arnprior District High School (ADHS) 64-33. BSCHS was led by teammates Adam Gdniec and Ayden Leturneau with 14 points apiece.

In other junior boys action, St. Joseph’s High School (SJHS) defeated Valour School 46-25, Renfrew Collegiate Institute (RCI) beat Opeongo High School (OHS) 75-41, and Mackenzie Community School (MCS) conquered Madawaska Valley High School (MVDHS) 55-20.

For the senior boys standings, Fellowes is leading with a perfect record of nine wins and zero losses, followed closely by OHS with eight wins and one loss.

Tuesday’s senior games kicked off with Fellowes more than tripling Jeanne-Lajoie with a crushing 76-24 defeat. Logan Mahoney and Gavin Lauderdale led the Falcons with 18 and 16 points respectively.

In other senior boys action, SJHS beat Valour 67-27, OHS defeated RCI 40-31, MCS doubled MVDHS 64-32 and Bishop scored a 59-55 victory in a tight match against AHDS that saw Eric Plazek lead the Crusaders with 27 points.

Playoffs will begin on Thursday, Feb. 8 and conclude by Feb. 16. Valour’s junior boys will be traveling to Arnprior to face off with ADHS at 1:30 while Fellowes junior boys will be hosting RCI at 3:30 p.m. Bishop Smith’s senior boys will be welcoming ADHS for a match at 1:30 and MCS will be traveling to St. Joe’s for a 3:30 game.

