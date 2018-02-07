County students battle in badminton

PEMBROKE -

Nearly 200 students from 12 schools gathered at the Fellowes High School for the Grade 8 Renfrew County East Division badminton tournament on Jan. 31.

Following the previous day’s Grade 7 badminton tournament that saw Mackenzie Community School (MCS) achieve overall glory, the Grade 8 victory went to Bishop Smith Gold.

Convenor Nancy Neville of Beachburg Public School kept track of the scores throughout the day-long double elimination tournament that saw hundreds of games played as the athletes battled to see who were the master of the badminton bird.

Along with Bishop Smith and MCS, players came from Highview, Champlain Discovery, Jeanne Lajoie, Valour School, Equinoxe, Beachburg, St. Mary’s and Pine View.

By the end of the day, Bishop Smith Gold was the overall school champion with 48 points, followed closely by MCS with 45 points and Highview with 40 points.

Rounding out the field were Champlain Discovery with 25 points, Jeanne Lajoie with 22, Bishop Smith Blue with 21, Rockwood with 18, Valour White with 15, Valour Green with 13, Equinoxe with 12, Beachburg with 11, St. Mary’s with nine and Pine View with six points.

Winners from the Grade 8 tournament:

Boys Singles: Kurt Zhou, Mackenzie Community School

Girls Singles: Abi Crossman, Bishop Smith Gold

Girls Doubles: Jamie Ring and Drew Martin, Bishop Smith Gold

Boys Doubles: Matty Berezuk and Caleb Orman, Bishop Smith Gold

Mixed Doubles: Perrine Thiriet and Sam Steer, Mackenzie Community School

Winners from the Grade 7 tournament:

Boys Singles: Era Klukas, Mackenzie Community School

Girls Singles: Hillary Zadow, Rockwood

Girls Doubles: Payton Miller and Jorja Stephenson, St. Mary’s

Boys Doubles: Ben Letaifa and Oliver Walker, Mackenzie Community School

Mixed Doubles: Jay Dadhiala and Abbey Bakewell, Mackenzie Community School

