RENFREW - OPP officers in the Renfrew area have made arrests after a massive investigation into the smashing and theft of hundreds of mailboxes. The mischief binge occurred in McNab Braeside, Horton, Admaston and Greater Madawaska Townships over the weekend of February 2 through 5.

On Feb. 6 police arrested six males in connection with the incidents. The OPP reported that five males, all 17, will be dealt with through the Extra Judicial Measures (EJM) Program. The EJM provides an effective and timely response to offending behavior outside the formal court system. Charges can still be laid if the young person does not complete the program.

An 18-year-old adult was released with no charges at this time. Police said he will be completing a similar informal program or will face charges.

The Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) is leading the investigation.

Police have asked victims that have not yet reported to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.