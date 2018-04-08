Budding scientists display their findings

PETAWAWA – The 38th annual Renfrew County Regional Science and Technology Fair was a cauldron of curiosity and creativity.

Does chewing gum improve focus? Which lightbulb is the best and brightest? How does gravity affect the Ferris Wheel? Is E=mc2 accurate? Are fingerprints inherited? Why do apples brown? How does the material of a boat affect how it floats?

These were some of the questions that were answered at this year’s Science and Technology Fair.

Taking place on April 7 at the Petawawa Civic Centre, this year’s fair drew more than 50 students from Grades 6 through 12 who showcased their talents in one of five categories: Engineering and Computer Science, Health Sciences, Physical and Mathematical Science, Life Sciences and Earth and Environmental Sciences.

“There's some things that you'll see every year at the fair, but a lot of the kids come up with new and exciting ideas that I didn’t even know about or wouldn’t have thought about before,” said Shawna Miller, science fair committee member.

Pine View’s Brooke Lapierre had the bright idea to test different types of lightbulbs and determine which was most cost effective and energy efficient in the long run.

“I tested four different light bulbs using an electricity usage monitor and discovered that while the LED bulb was the most expensive, it lasted the longest and used the least amount of energy in the long term. So out of the four lighbulbs it was the best,” said Lapierre.

Sophie Vossos, also from Pine View, investigated the process of desalinating water.

“There are many places in the world that don’t have fresh drinking water and only have salt water. One of those places is Cape Town in Africa and it's going to be the first major city to run out off fresh drinking water,” said Vossos. “So I wanted to study the process of desalinating salt water to make it drinkable.”

As parents, teachers and other members of the public – including MPP John Yakabuski – perused the projects, the young scientists proudly shared their research and answered any questions.

“I talked to a couple of the young students and clearly the aptitude and the interest was so focused on their area of study that I would be surprised if we're not hearing about them someday,” said Yakabuski.

Along with showcasing their ideas, the students competed for honours and awards in a variety of categories as they made presentations to the judges.

“I’m very impressed by what I’ve seen today and I wouldn’t want to be the judges because they’ve got a tough job on their hands,” said Yakabuski.

This year’s grand prize winners included three students from Highview School and one from Valour School.

Highview’s champions included Brian Kong who investigated ‘Water Purification’, Clara Biernacki who provided ‘A First Look at Eastern Ontario’s Tardigrade Fauna’ and Jaime Fletcher who studied ‘The Phenomenon of Inattentional Blindness’. The fourth grand prize went to Valour’s Jessica Yemen who provided an in-depth look at water treatment.

This year’s Award of Excellence for ‘Best Grade Six Project’ went to Cobden School’s Alison Hyatt for her ‘Sunny Solar’ project.

Nuclear Research Awards of Excellence went to Valour’ Nathan Nguyen for ‘Theory of Everything’, Hyatt for ‘Sunny Solar’ and Eganville Public School’s Sam Mills for ‘Particle Physics and Quantum Mechanics’.

Ontario Power Generation Awards were presented to Valour’s Anna Kamaeva for ‘Fruit Battery’, Hyatt for ‘Sunny Solar’ and St. Mary’s School Imran and Ibrahim Chowdhury for ‘Light It Up With Piezoelectricity’.

Judges Choice Awards went to Champlain Discovery’s Bridget Bennett-Delorme for ‘CPR Model’, Mills for ‘Particle Physics and Quantum Mechanics’ and Eganville Public School’s Samantha Keller for ‘EGG Tastic! - The Great Egg Experiment’.

The four grand prize winners will be going on to compete at the national level in an all expenses paid trip to Ottawa for seven days in May. This year’s Canada-wide Science Fair is to be held at Carleton University.

