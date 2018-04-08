EGANVILLE – Bonnechere Valley Council’s Jackie Agnew has been nominated as Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke’s Liberal candidate for the upcoming provincial election.

On April 7, during a special meet-and-greet at the Eganville Legion that was attended by more than 20 members of the public, Agnew was officially nominated as the region’s 2018 liberal candidate.

After receiving the nomination, Agnew took to the stage to formally address the crowd and discuss her personal history and her political campaign.

“15 years ago I was a single mom struggling to make ends meet working two part time jobs at $8.40 per hour while attending college,” be Agnew. “Imagine if minimum wage had been $15 per hour and imagine if tuition had been free and my children’s prescriptions and dental had been covered. Life would have been so much easier.”

Agnew expressed that her vision for Renfrew County is one where business thrives, a working wage works, affordable housing is available for all, mental health care is easily accessible, education is a priority, small businesses have a voice and tourism is strong.

“My vision is to have a county where rents are affordable, where mental health care is easily accessible, where transportation is no longer an issue, where seniors and young people can get health and dental care and not have to worry about paying their portion of it,” said Agnew. “You know we're a poor county and we need to fix that. We need to fix a lot of the issues that we are facing in the Renfrew County area. The mental health crisis in the county is higher than the rate for all of Ontario, so we really need to look at that fight for a party that cares.”

Agnew continued by sharing how she has devoted many years to serving Renfrew County in various volunteer and professional roles – hoping to make a positive difference in the lives of people who are in the greatest need.

If elected, Agnew said that she will fiercely advocate for the people of Renfrew County and fight to ensure that their voices are heard.

“I have dedicated my life to social justice and improving mental health services. Now, I am hoping to be able to do more for our community at a provincial level. That is what motivates me.” said Jackie.

For those interested in donating or volunteering with the campaign, Jackie Agnew can be reached at 613-633-0671.

