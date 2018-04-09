Organizers of The City of Pembroke’s Win This Space contest have decided to postpone the competition until later this year. The contest, the second Win This Space competition the city has run, was featured in a story in The Daily Observer on Wednesday, March 14.

Heather Salovaara, the city's economic development officer, explained they opted to postpone the contest as, for a variety of reasons, several of the participants had to drop out.

Hopes are to restart the contest later in 2018.

“Our plan is to re-start in the fall/winter of 2018,” Salovaara said. “Our hope is to have a longer time to enter to hopefully get more people. We will then also have the ability to have the winner awarded earlier so the business could perhaps open in July/August which we know is a great time for downtowns.”

The Win This Space contest offers hopeful entrepreneurs the chance to win a commercial space in Pembroke rent free for six months on a two-year lease, plus a prize package of items to help give the businesses a boost.

In 2016, Pembroke city council agreed to go forward with the economic development department's idea, which has been successful in Uxbridge and Huron East in filling vacant commercial space.

Salovaara noted the first Win This Space contest worked very well here so it was decided to run the contest for a second time.

The winner of last year's inaugural contest was Stacy Taylor of Little Things Canning Company.

adixon@postmedia.com

