The Pembroke Lumber Kings got a good look at some of its prospects this weekend at the annual spring evaluation camp.

About 65 players, aged 15 to 19, hit the Pembroke Memorial Centre ice Saturday for a couple of hour and a half games. Kings's head coach and general manager Dale McTavish said he and team staff felt it was important to see the players in game situations in order to evaluate their performance.

“The pace has been good,” he said Saturday evening. “Even though some of the guys have been off the ice for a bit, the compete level was good and we have lots of skilled players here.”

Next season Pembroke will need help up front and on defence so he is hoping to fill some of those holes with players from the camp.

Since McTavish owns the Lumber Kings, along with the AAA Midget U-18 club and the Whitewater Kings of the CCHL2, he was hoping to find players that would fit at all levels of the organization.

“It is a great stepping stone for guys that need an extra year at U-18 before making the jump to Junior A,” he said. “It really depends on the individual players because some need longer at the lower level so they can take their own path. The biggest thing is they have a spot to play and we can find the right spot and fit to assist in their development. It is a marathon not a sprint so it is good to have three spots to place kids.”

The camp provided an opportunity for team staff and scouts to see the players prior to Monday night's Bantam Draft for players 14 and 15 years old.

“I think it is going to be a good draft and we are looking forward to bringing some new players into the organization,” the coach said.

By the end of Saturday, he was hoping to commit to some players for each team and others would be invited back to the team's main camp in June, at the end of which next year's roster will be 95 per cent finalized, according to McTavish.

“We've seen some really good players but we only get to see them for a short time so when we bring them back in June we can judge them against Jr. A players,” he said. “There is a lot of talent here and I'm happy with what I've seen.”

