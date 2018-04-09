It was with heavy hearts that Pembroke Lumber King hopefuls hit the PMC ice Saturday.

As players arrived Friday night for the team's spring evaluation camp, news begin to break about the horrific bus crash in Saskatchewan involving the Humboldt Broncos junior A hockey team. A total of 15 people, including coaches, players, statistician and radio broadcaster, have died as a result of the crash, while others remain in hospital with varying injuries and a long road to recovery ahead.

Dale McTavish, Kings's head coach, team owner and hockey parent, was shocked when he heard the news of the accident and immediately understood the devastating impact it would have on Humboldt, the surrounding communities and throughout the hockey world. Because of Pembroke's geographical location, the players spend a lot of time on the bus each season.

Prior to the full day of hockey action Saturday, the players taking part in the first game and in the arena at the time observed a moment of silence to honour those lives lost and to think of those who survived.

“Our hockey family extends our thoughts and condolences to the entire Humboldt Broncos organization and all those impacted by this horrific accident,” said a post on the team's Facebook page. “The PLK organization is holding Humboldt in its heart. Last (Friday) night’s tragedy hits especially close to home for many at this weekend’s prospects camp at the PMC; many of the players in today’s camp played alongside and against several CCHL2 colleagues that sadly lost their lives earlier this season as the result of an unfortunate accident.” This of course refers to the members of the Renfrew Timberwolves who died in a single-vehicle collision last fall.

Tpeplinskie@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/TPeplinskie