Public Bible Reading this May

Area Christians will once again stand for the word of God when the 16th annual Public Bible Reading takes place later this spring in Pembroke.

Welcoming parishioners from various Pembroke and Petawawa churches, this year’s Bible Reading is once again being organized by Resurrection Lutheran Church and will be taking place on May 27 at the Pembroke Waterfront amphitheatre.

The event will involve at least 77 participants who will read the entire Bible, all 66 books, aloud over the course of a single hour.

“There’s 66 books in the Bible, but it takes us 77 hours to read them,” said co-organizer Lois Wilson of Resurrection Lutheran Church.

Most readers will be stationed at the Pembroke Waterfront amphitheatre, while others will be reading at churches, retirement homes and anywhere else they may gather.

Wilson, who along with Ruth Kirk-Davidson helped organize this public display of faith, said the event will start at 1 p.m and run to 3 p.m. While ideally the reading should be done in an hour, she said it is a fact some people are slower readers than others, so the extra time gives them some leeway so they can take part.

Wilson said the event is called a "Symphony of God's Word” as the idea that a multitude of voices all reading from different passages of Scripture would not be cacophony, but a symphony.

“There are many verses in the Bible that indicate that the worship of God should be done with and through a verity of ‘instruments’ - including human voice for speaking and singing – and that these expressions of praise often happen concurrently like a symphony,” said Wilson.

Wilson added that the annual event is meant to bring Christians of all denominations together in a public show of faith, something that is increasingly difficult in today’s society.

“It says in the Bible that we are to proclaim his word and we decided as a church that we should gather people together and do the entire reading of the Bible as an annual tradition,” said Wilson. ““So we continually thank our mayor and councillors, because it is highly unusual in this day and age to be allowed to publicly profess the Christian Faith.”

For anyone who is interested in taking part in the Bible Reading, contact Wilson at 613-687-4906.

