R.O.P.E. squad searching for federal offender Kyle Keon who is known to frequent the Pembroke area
Kyle Keon
The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public's help in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. The offender, Kyle Keon, is unlawfully at large.
He is described as a Caucasian male, 29 years of age, 5'10" (178 cm), 190 lbs. (86kgs). He has a tattoo on his right forearm of a skull and on his left forearm of skull with horns and tentacles.
He is serving a two-year sentence for possession of a prohibited/restricted weapon, possession a weapon contrary to his probation order, possession a Schedule I/II substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of Schedule II substance, possession of a Schedule I substance and unauthorized importing/exporting of a Scheduled substance.
The offender is known to frequent the Pembroke, Renfrew, Ottawa, and Kitchener/Waterloo areas.
Anyone having contact with Keon or information in regards to his whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.