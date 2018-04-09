The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public's help in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. The offender, Kyle Keon, is unlawfully at large.

He is described as a Caucasian male, 29 years of age, 5'10" (178 cm), 190 lbs. (86kgs). He has a tattoo on his right forearm of a skull and on his left forearm of skull with horns and tentacles.

He is serving a two-year sentence for possession of a prohibited/restricted weapon, possession a weapon contrary to his probation order, possession a Schedule I/II substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of Schedule II substance, possession of a Schedule I substance and unauthorized importing/exporting of a Scheduled substance.

The offender is known to frequent the Pembroke, Renfrew, Ottawa, and Kitchener/Waterloo areas.

Anyone having contact with Keon or information in regards to his whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.

