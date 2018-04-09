PETAWAWA – With voters going to the polls for this fall's municipal election, the current council will face a longer than usual “lame duck” period courtesy of new provincial legislation.

On Monday night, council passed a motion delegating authority to chief administrative officer Dan Scissons in the event that they face a lame duck situation in the next few months. A by-law will be brought forward at the next council meeting on April 16 to formally approve the delegation.

The theory behind the lame duck provision in the Ontario Municipal Act is that if the new council will be substantially the same as the old council, there is no reason to curb the old council’s permitted activities prior to the council changeover, explained deputy clerk Dawn Recoskie. But if a new council will have a significantly different composition than the previous council, there would be limits upon the degree to which the current members can affect matters that will be inherited by the new council, which will be sworn-in anytime after Nov. 30 following the election.

From July 27 until Nov. 30, council will be restricted from appointing or removing from office any officer of the municipality and the hiring or dismissing any employee of the municipality. They will not be permitted to dispose of any real or personal property of the municipality which has a value exceeding $50,000 at the time of disposal; and cannot make any expenditure or incur any other liability which exceeds $50,000.

In past elections, the lame duck was traditionally the period from when nominations closed, usually in September, until election day. However, nominations will be closing much earlier this time around, on July 27. Mayor Bob Sweet doesn't foresee any major issues coming up with council already bringing down its budget for the year and tenders soon being awarded for major roads and infrastructure projects.

“I think we've done our homework,” said Sweet. “We have our budget out and we are into the tendering.”

The mayor questioned the fairness of the province placing municipalities into lame duck when Queen's Park and the House of Commons in Ottawa are traditionally placed into “lame duck” for up to six weeks before an election.

“We've got three months,” he said.

The Ministry of Municipal Affairs has cautioned municipalities to make provisions to accommodate circumstances that may arise during this period by delegating to staff the authority to make decisions that fall within the restrictions during this period, Recoskie added. This could affect infrastructure projects where there is a potential for decisions having to be made in regard to contract changes.

