From Hockey Town to Humboldt and everywhere in between, communities across Canada and beyond are looking for ways to offer support to those grieving following the tragic bus crash involving the Humboldt Broncos Jr. A hockey team.

Local residents will now have an opportunity to offer words of love and encouragement by signing a banner located at the Pembroke Mall, where it will remain to gather signatures until Sunday, before it is sent to Humboldt.

Since hearing about the accident, Jayne Brophy, manager of the Pembroke Mall, has been taking in the coverage of the tragedy, all while thinking about a personal tragedy, the memories of which came flooding back even after 43 years.

Her dad was Joe was killed in a car accident on Highway 17 in January 1975, in a collision that involved a tractor trailer, similar to the Humboldt accident. Add to that the Brophys also billeted members of the Pembroke Lumber Kings years ago so she is thinking of the tragedy from the perspective of a billet family.

“It is tragic for the parents, but the boys have been living away from home, but for those billet families...” she said Tuesday. “It is very personal because we were so involved and I think what if this had ever happened to us. I can't wrap my head around that many young people being gone. I can't imagine what the community is going through.”

She said after speaking with people over the past few days, she had the sense that people were feeling helpless and didn't know what they could do, so she came up with the idea for the banner. After reaching out to Pembroke Lumber Kings's owner Dale McTavish, the city of Pembroke and SpeedPro Signs, the banner was ready to accept signatures Tuesday morning. By noon, several messages of condolence had been added, ranging from young hockey players signing with their jersey numbers to a hockey mom offering her sympathy and other community members.

Since the collision Friday night, tributes have been pouring in from all levels of hockey, including at the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and Winnipeg Jets game Saturday when the players wore the name Broncos on the back of their jerseys and the Humboldt Broncos logo on the back of their helmets to the Pembroke Lumber King hopefuls pausing for a moment of silence prior to the start of Saturday's spring evaluation camp at the PMC.

Another tribute spreading across Canada and beyond is people posting photos of hockey sticks left out on the front porch under the hashtags #SticksOutForHumboldt and #PutYourStickOut. It started with Brian Munz, TSN broadcaster for the Winnipeg Jets, when on Saturday he posted a photo on Twitter of his hockey stick with the caption “Leaving it on the porch tonight. The boys might need it...wherever they are.” He explained he received a text from a friend he went to high school with in Humboldt and encouraged others to do the same. The tweet has now been retweeted more than 6,500 times and people have responded with their own photos of hockey sticks, headphones for broadcaster Tyler Bieber and paper and a pen for statistician Brody Hinz.

