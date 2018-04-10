Cassidy’s Transfer and Storage on MacKay Street in Pembroke suffered a break-in sometime overnight Sunday into Monday morning.

Officers with the Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police were called to the business property on the morning of Monday, April 9 after it was discovered that a maintenance garage had been broken into sometime overnight.

A significant quantity of tools and tool boxes were just some of the items that were stolen from the shop. Police said further details on the items stolen will be released as they become available.

Forensic identification services (FIS) officers are assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this break, enter and theft is asked to contact the Pembroke Detachment of the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP at 613-732-3332 or Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.valleytips.ca.

