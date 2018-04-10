Tick-tock, it's time for a tick talk

With spring weather and outdoor activities just around the corner, April is a great time to talk about ticks.

On April 9, the Pembroke Animal Hospital hosted a special Tick Talk to educate the community about ticks, the dangers they can cause for pets and the proper preventative steps to take.

“This is the first time we've done a tick talk like this and we're really trying to focus on educating the community about tick prevalence and that the increase in ticks is the biggest reason for Canada’s increase of lime disease,” said Stacey McIntyre-Gonzalez, media coordinator with the Pembroke Animal Hospital.

Due to climate change, Canada has seen a significant rise int he prevalence of ticks in the past few years.

“Because of this warming trend, we're seeing these ticks that preferred Mexico or the United States and are now starting to cross over into Canada,” said McIntyre-Gonzalez.

With the dampness and shade that abound in Ontario and Manitoba, the provinces have seen a much larger increase in ticks than provinces that have a dryer climate.

“Ontario and Manitoba are great places for ticks and they’re starting to thrive here,” said McIntyre-Gonzalez. “We're also very close to the United States border to where these ticks are so it's easy for them to cross our border and they’re definitely not stopping at customs.”

Although this past week’s winter blast doesn’t make it feel like spring, last month’s warm spell helped the tick population grow.

Now, with the winter blast fading into the past and the warmer weather swiftly approaching, veterinarians warn that it’s time to take preventative measures as we’ll soon be in the thick of tick season.

During the Tick Talk, Zoetis Canada animal health expert Megan Wiley delivered the main presentation in which she talked about the different species of ticks found in Canada and the diseases they can spread to both dogs and humans.

“There’s 850 different species of ticks around the world, but in Canada we have about 40,” said Wiley. “Different species of ticks have different places that they like to live, but most ticks like the cool and damp conditions. They don’t like it when it's really really cold outside and they don’t like it when it's really really hot outside – so you won’t have many active ticks in hot and humid months like August. It’s usually around ‘four degrees’ that ticks come out to play.”

According to Wiley, the Deer Tick (also known as the Black-Legged Tick) is the most common tick and the one known to spread lime disease.

“The Deer Tick is known to transmit lime disease and Manitoba and Ontario are the hotspots for these ticks,” said Wiley. “They are very hardy creatures and can be active even after a moderate to severe frost – so int he spring, they’ll quickly become active and start searching for a host.”

Along with the Deer Tick, the American Dog Tick, the Brown Dog Tick and the Lone Star Tick have been found in Ontario.

“The American Dog Tick is commonly found on trails, roads or along grassy lots – so a backyard can be a perfect environment for this tick. The Brown Dog Tick is the only tick that can complete its life cycle indoors because it prefers a protected environment and it only needs one host to feed on. Meanwhile, the Lone Star is the newest one we're starting to see in Ontario now and it’s nicknamed the Turkey Rick because it loves to feed on turkeys. While the Lone Star is not yet an endemic tick in Ontario, it’s a lot more aggressive than other ticks – so they will sense you as you’re walking by and they will actually run to catch you.” said Wiley.

Wiley also provided some helpful tips on how to reduce exposure to ticks and how to properly extract a tick once it’s attached.

“For your pets, you should talk to your local veterinarian about the best tick protection for your dog and you should continue to use that prevention anytime ticks are active – so four degrees and above,” said Wiley. “If you find a tick on your dog, you can carefully remove it yourself with a tick twister. You don’t want to rip a tick out because you could leave the mouth inside your skin and that can cause problems, so you want to use a tick twister and slowly twist it out.”

Following Wiley’s presentation, the community was provided with a question and answer period during which a key concern was ‘I know what to do if my dog is attacked, but what if the tick attacks me?’

“After carefully removing the tick from yourself with a tick twister, you should definitely take precautions by seeing a doctor. If you were bitten by a deer tick there’s a chance you could contract lime disease, so you never want to take chances and it’s better to see a doctor to be safe and sure,” said Wiley.

To learn more about ticks and preventative measures, visit newtickintown.ca

