County legally cleared to build Algonquin Trail

PETAWAWA - The County of Renfrew can now proceed with developing the Algonquin Trail after receiving a positive legal opinion.

Following a closed meeting of County council last week, a resolution was passed confirming that the county has the authority to develop the Algonquin Trail as a multi-use trail. Petawawa Mayor Bob Sweet said Monday night that this is now the second legal opinion in favour of the upper tier and they will proceed with the development of a management plan which has been circulated to all municipalities for comments.

“This is a legacy project for many generations to come,” he said. “This will be a real asset to one of the economic pillars in our community. Tourism is a rising star and this will bring people into the community.”

In February, the county decided to spend $20,000 to obtain a legal opinion in the face of claims from Head, Clara, Maria Township that the trail is being pushed through without consultation with the municipality. Of the 219 kilometres that make up the Algonquin Trail, 65 kilometres run through HCM. The township notified the county that they had obtained their own legal opinion which concluded Renfrew County, along with Lanark County and the Township of Papineau-Cameron, their partners in the Ottawa Valley Recreation Trail, had overstepped their authority. This new legal opinion clears the way for the trail network, said Warden Jennifer Murphy.

“Council has provided clear direction to staff on moving forward in developing the trail, and the Management Plan will act as a guiding document on the future development and use of the trail,” said Murphy.

HCM's argument lost weight recently when the county produced e-mails showing that the township's former mayor Jim Gibson, who stepped down last July, had informed his council about the Algonquin Trail being a multi-use trail. Sweet added this is a long process to not only physically build the trail but iron out a management plan.

“There are going to be bumps along the road,” he said. “It took us nine years to get to this point.”

As an example, he pointed out that they are still modifying the K&P Trail, a recreational trail that runs along the old Kingston and Pembroke Railway bed between Renfrew and Kingston, after 20 years of operation. If municipalities and residents have issues with the trail and the management plan, Sweet encourages them to bring their concerns forward.

“Work with us,” he said. “I've said that at the beginning of any public meeting I have spoken at.”

When the CP subsidiary RailAmerica discontinued operations on the line in 2010, the tracks and ancillary equipment were removed from the rail bed. The county sought to grab the railway as a recreational trail corridor that could be used by ATV drivers, snowmobilers, hikers, naturalists and tourists. With CP Rail insisting the line be disposed of as one continuous corridor, it required the three partners to sign a memorandum of understanding. Ultimately it will be purchased at a cost of $500,000. The County of Renfrew will pay $360,300.

