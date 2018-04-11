County taking action against Japanese Knotweed

With a rise in cases of Japanese Knotweed, Renfrew County is taking measures to stop the growth of the weed before it becomes a problem.

On April 10, during the County of Renfrew’s development and property meeting, manager of forestry and weed inspector Jason Davis provided council with the 101 on Japanese Knotweed and discussed the measures that the county is taking to prevent the over-population of the weed.

Originating from Asia, this fast-growing perennial weed can grow to be over six feet tall, with growth rates of three to four inches per day during the summer.

At first glance, Knotweed appears to be harmless with its appearance of large heart-shaped leaves and white flowers, but due to its aggressively invasive nature it can inflict severe damage within the environment that it takes root.

Upon invading an environment and swiftly growing in numbers, Japanese Knotwood can alter natural ecosystems by affecting water quality and soil health if it spreads in large numbers.

According to Davis, once Knotweed populations are established, they are extremely persistent and can even survive severe flooding.

Davis explained that they grow along stream banks, block water flow, clog drainage ditches, break up pavement, form dense stands, prevent native growth, displace wildlife and can create a fire hazard in winter.

“This plant is not a poisonous plant like wild parsnip or poison ivy, but the concern is that it’s a very invasive plant. It’s a plant where the root system is very aggressive and they can actually impact public works infrastructure by going through concrete foundations of buildings,” said Davis.

Here in Renfrew County, Knotweed has been found along many roadways, stream corridors and along fields.

“It's been in Renfrew County for a number of years but more members of the public are starting to realize that it's out there and they’re calling me – as the weed inspector – and asking for information about it,” said Davis. “It has been found in the City of Pembroke and around sections of the county, mostly in areas where you’d be surprised to see it, like in the middle of nowhere along Fergus and Lake Road,” said Davis.

Also, due to its fast spreading nature, the plant is not only a threat to the property where it is growing but to neighbouring areas as well.

To take preventative measures against future growth of Japanese Kntoweed within the Renfrew County, Davis said that he and his team are taking greater steps to educate the public about the presence of Knotweed while eradicating any cases of Knotweed that take root in the county.

“The biggest thing the county can do is educate the public and the municipalities by giving descriptions and more information about this plant so they can watch out for it. In the future, as directed by this committee, we'll make sure we have a media campaign and sound out information to the local municipalities and the public,” said David. “And as always, we encourage the public to keep an eye out for this plant and to call the County of Renfrew if they spot it.”

cip@postmedia.com