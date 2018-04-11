RCDSB to host TechX 2.0

Renfrew County students and their robots will be stepping into battle at this year’s TechX 2.0.

Following in the steps of the first Tech Expo held in 2016, TechX 2.0 will serve as a competition to showcase design thinking, coding and robotics using the Lego EV3 robots.

From March 1st to April 20th, Renfrew County District School Board (RCDSB) classroom teachers participating in TechX 2.0 have created teams of students to compete in either one of two challenges – the Design Thinking Challenge or the Water Conservation Challenge.

“For the Design Thinking Challenge, students will design a robot to battle against other schools' robots in a wrestling type style tournament set up as a bracket,” said RCDSB technology-enabled learning teacher Oliver Gallery. “For the Water Conservation Challenge, teams must program their robot to complete several tasks relating to water conservation.”

For the day of the expo, on April 20, each classroom will submit at least one team into each challenge and students will work together to compete in each of the challenges against teams from other schools.

Taking place on April 20 at Fellowes High School, TechX 2.0 will welcome over 100 students from 13 schools across RCDSB.

With students ranging from grades four through 12, Gallery said that there’s the chance that a Grade 4 robotics team might be competing against a Grade 12 team.

“Students have been designing and coding their robots at their respective schools to get them ready to complete the challenges,” said Gallery. “It’ll be exciting to see what they’ve created and put their robots to the test.”

As robotics is a gateway into tech sciences, Gallery said that this will serve as an excellent opportunity for participants to examine their interest and test their potential with a fun hands-on approach.

“The purpose of this expo is two-fold: it’s to introduce teachers and students to new technologies like coding and robotics, and two, to promote design thinking, computational thinking, and global competencies such as collaboration, communication and creativity,” said Gallery.

Gallery added that the event will also help to build enthusiasm for learning through hands-on and interactive activities, all whil3e connecting it with real-world application.

Find more information about the expo at techx.rcdsb.on.ca

