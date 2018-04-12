TORONTO – Wednesday in the Legislative Assembly of Ontario, Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke MPP John Yakabuski reintroduced his private member’s bill that seeks to keep victims of violent crimes safer.

The bill would compel inmates to sign their certificate of parole before they are released back into the community.

As with the first two versions of this legislation, the Ministry of Correctional Services Amendment Act (Parole), 2018 would also require electronic monitoring for offenders who are convicted of sexual or domestic assault.

Currently, the Ministry of Correctional Services Act allows for inmates to be granted parole even when they refused to sign their certificate of parole.

A triple homicide that took place in the riding in the fall of 2015 was just such a scenario.

Earlier version of the bill have been before the members of the Ontario Legislature before and have received cross-party support, but they died on the order paper when the provincial parliament was prorogued by Premier Kathleen Wynne.

“I did not want to have to reintroduce this private member’s bill,” said Yakabuski. “From the beginning I have encouraged the government to take the measures in this bill and make it part of a more comprehensive law and order package. However years have gone by since Basil Borutski’s rampage ended the lives of Anastasia Kuzyk, Nathalie Warmerdam, and Carol Culleton and I felt compelled to put forward these common sense changes again.”

Yakabuski said that he often hears from residents in the riding who want greater accountability placed on parolees and that the government needs to respond to this desire.

“Keeping victims of violence and sexual assault safe is an issue above politics and therefore should be front and centre on the government’s agenda — years shouldn’t go by with nothing being done,” Yakabuski said.

