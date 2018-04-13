A Pembroke man has been charged in connection with the break in and theft at Cassidy’s Transfer and Storage that occurred at the beginning of the week.

Joseph McLeod, 35, of Pembroke is facing charges of break, enter and committing an indictable offence and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

On Thursday, April 12 members of the Upper Ottawa Valley Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Crime Unit, OPP's Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), Emergency Response Team (ERT), Canine Unit and the Renfrew County Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) executed a search warrant at a residence on Pembroke Street West in Pembroke. As a result of the search, police recovered a significant amount of property stolen from Cassidy's Transfer and Storage on MacKay Street.

McLeod was held for a bail hearing on Friday, April 13 and will remain in custody until his next appearance at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on April 17, 2018.

Police said that the investigation is continuing. Anyone with information regarding this break, enter and theft is asked to contact the Pembroke Detachment of the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP at 613-732-3332 or Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.valleytips.ca.

