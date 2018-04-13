Oregon-based Roseburg Forest Products announced on Monday, April 9 that it had completed the purchase from Pembroke MDF, Inc. of Pembroke's medium density fiberboard (MDF) plant and molding production facilities located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

The two companies reached an agreement in principle in March 2018, dependent upon final due diligence and board of director approval.

"This acquisition is a strategic step toward expanding our North American footprint and increasing our presence in the MDF market," Roseburg president and CEO Grady Mulbery said. "The Pembroke plant and its employees are an excellent addition to our enterprise. We look forward to getting to know the employees and the Laurentian Valley community."

The acquisition is Roseburg's first international purchase and continues the company's expansion throughout North America. Roseburg is currently building an engineered wood products plant in Chester, South Carolina, and recently acquired 158,000 acres of timberland in Virginia and North Carolina.

Roseburg currently owns and operates an MDF plant in Medford, Oregon, which produces the company’s Arreis®, Medite®, Medex®, Permacore® and Fibrlite® product lines.

MDF Pembroke first opened in 1997 as ATC Panels but the plant was shut down in November 2006 after the company had been forced to do so because of a perfect storm of lessening demand for fibreboard, increasing costs for wood fibre and a steep increase in the price of electricity. Pembroke MDF restarted operations in 2014 as the demand for medium density fibre has increased in national and international markets.



