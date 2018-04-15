A grand reopening for The Brick Pembroke

The Brick reopened its doors Saturday as part of an ambitous redevelopment of Pembroke's West End Mall.

The noted Canadian retailer of furniture, mattresses, appliances and home electronics moved from its old location inside the mall to take up half of the space left with the closure of Zellars in 2013. The new location is 6,000 square feet larger with a bigger showroom and warehouse.

“We can carry more product and with the bigger warehouse we can keep more product on hand,” said co-owner Matt Bailey.

The Brick has expanded considerably across Canada and now operates 200 retail stores, however, the Pembroke location is the largest franchisee in terms of delivered sales. Known for selling high-quality household furniture and appliances, the new location permits it to carry more products as well as more on stock in the warehouse. Co-owner Patti Bailey considered this day to be a special milestone in their 11 years in Pembroke.

“It was 11 years so it was time for a change,” she said adding the owners of the West End Mall is looking to revamp the facility making it more of a boxfront-style mall. “They wanted to get us out front and so they gave us more square footage.”

The day-long celebration included an open house, barbecue, cake and ribbon cutting ceremony and a massive beach ball drop. The Baileys said they wanted to show their appreciation to the community for their extraordinary support. As the store had to close for a week, Patti had special praise for their 20 employees and staff who worked long hours to make the move happen.

“We are so proud of the team that we have and what we've become now with this beautiful store,” she said.

Mayor Mike LeMay said that with economic development a priority for the city it was important for the Brick to remain here and open this new, dynamic location.

“This is fabulous,” he said. “It adds to the community and it's inviting to everyone. With the remodelling of the mall that's going to help us as well.”

Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke MPP John Yakabuski was impressed that younger ownership is taking the Brick in this new direction as it's important for that next generation to develop the community economically.

“This new location is very impressive and it's going to be great for the city of Pembroke,” said Yakabuski. “We want more people coming right here into Pembroke and Renfrew County and see what we have to offer.”

