Pembroke FD responds to downtown blaze

At approximately 6:30 p.m. Saturday night, the Pembroke Fire Department responded to a report of an apartment fire on Pembroke St. West.

Upon arrival, there was heavy smoke exiting from the second story apartment window. After an extensive search firefighters found no persons in the apartment but did evacuate a tenant from another apartment in the building.

Fire fighters made an aggressive interior attack and extinguished the fire quickly containing it to the area of origin. However, there is water and smoke damage to the apartment and business below the apartments.

Approximately 20 Firefighters and 3 apparatus responded. At this time, the scene is under investigation for cause determination and one tenant has been displaced and is being aided by the Red Cross.

Also on scene were the Renfrew County Paramedics, Ottawa River Power Corporation, and the OPP.