Volunteers honoured for service to community

PETAWAWA - Volunteers from across Renfrew County were honoured for years of selfless dedication to their communities during a special ceremony at the Petawawa Civic Centre Saturday night.

The Ontario Volunteer Service Award was presented to 100 recipients. The award honours thousands of citizens who generously contribute their time as volunteers across the province. It is estimated five million Ontarians donate 800 million volunteer hours each year.

This year’s county-wide recipients contributed a combined 1,477 years of volunteer service. The Ministry of Citizenship and Immigration sponsors the awards which recognize volunteers who put in five to 60-plus continuous years of service with a certificate and an award stylized as a trillium.

Leading the recipients was the longest-serving volunteer, Jean Henderson, who has committed 55 years with Federated Women's Institute of Ontario – Burnstown Women's Institute. Vern Stresman was recognized for dedicating 45 years to the Pembroke/Petawawa Lions Club. Patrick Sullivan was recognized for his 45 years with the Chalk River and Area Lions Club. Helene Morgan received a pin for 40 years with the Arnprior Regional Health Auxiliary. John Ralph was honoured with a pin for 35 years service to the Pembroke/Petawawa Lions Club.

Here are the other recipients of the volunteer award:

Receiving the volunteer award from the Petawawa Fundraising Committee were Sandy Farrell (20 years), Dave Healey (20 years), Fran Healey (20 years), Royce Slater (20 years), Dale Slater (10 years), Todd Behnke (10 years). Recipients from the Pembroke Horticultural Society were Agnes Bucholtz (15 years), Jenny Bucholtz (15 years), Sandra Giroux (10 years), Hugh Schooley (10 years), Loretta Handke (five years). Recipients from YourTV-Ottawa Valley were Nicole Behnke (20 years), Thiery Restoueix (15 years), Trevor Thurlow (10 years).

Recognized for service with the Women's Sexual Assault Centre of Renfrew County were Nancy Lounsbury (25 years), Sandy Presley (20 years), Lisa Bowman (10 years), Belinda Thomas (five years), Erin Ritza (youth). Recipients from the Senior Citizens' Drop-In Craft and Activity Centre were Agnes Bucholtz (five years), Diane Mathieu (five years), Doug McHattie (five years), Goldie McHattie (five years), Gary McKee (five years), Rosella Smith (five years).

Recipients from the Royal Canadian Legion – Ladies Auxiliary Branch 72 were Susan Wootton (15 years), Brenda Bleadow (five years). Recipients from the North Renfrew Long-Term Care Services were Bill Holtslander (10 years), Helen Holtslander (10 years), Sue Sage (10 years), Lorne Milani (10 years), Joan Kalechstein (five years), Susan Keech (five years). Recipients from the Eganville and District Seniors Association were Joyce Gutziet (10 years), Marlene Miller (10 years), Ann Marie Primeau (10 years).

Recipients from Miramichi Lodge were Elaine Metzger (30 years), Catherine Charbonneau (30 years), Janet Campbell (25 years), Bill Croshaw (15 years), Anne Egan (15 years), Margaret Cavanagh (five years). Receiving a pin from the Pembroke Public Library was Adrienne Kent (five years). Receiving for the Chalk River and Area Lions Club were Victor Harper (25 years) and Cecile Brazeau (20 years).

Receiving pins from the Deep River and District Hospital Auxiliary were Lucy Howe (30 years), Geraldine Jones (25 years), Mair Hosbons (25 years), Margaret Cook (25 years). Recipients from the Rolph Buchanan Wylie McKay Historical Society – Schoolhouse Museum were Nancy Arkles (30 years), Ellen McQuestion (30 years), John Wright (25 years), Larry Gendron (25 years), Guy Lemire (25 years), Clemence Lepage (25 years).

Recognized for service with the Opeongo Seniors Centre were Margaret Lorbetskie (15 years), Beverly Burchat (10 years), Donna Burchat (five years), Leah Kinghorn (five years). Recognized for service with the Renfrew and Area Seniors' Home Support were Doris Handford (15 years), Jasper Lafrance (15 years), Marcy Schwager (15 years), Carol Ann Kelly (15 years), Gord Barney (10 years), Marion Eidsness (five years),

Recognized for service with Bonnechere Manor Long Term Care Home were Don Goulet (15 years), Sheila Letts (15 years), Barbara Bristow (10 years), Donita Konyk (10 years), Bob Kusluski (10 years), Mark Prinn (five years). Recipients from the Arnprior Regional Health Auxiliary were Winifred Munro (25 years), Phyllis Flegal (10 years), Karl Dregischan (10 years), Linda Dregischan (10 years), Lise Rebertz (five years).

Recipients from Barry's Bay and Area Senior Citizens Home Support were Gwynne Foster (15 years), Beth Hildebrandt (15 years), Clifford Olsen (10 years), Carmel Rumleskie (five years), Irene Lapenskie (five years), Carson Dubblestyne (five years). Recognized for service with Arnprior and McNab/Braeside Archives was Al Graham (15 years). Recognized for service with McNab/Braeside Fire Department were Karen Baroski (10 years), Kevin Nicholson (10 years), Jeff Climo (five years), Andrew Hamilton (five years), Kelly O'Rourke (five years). Recipients from Federation Women's Institutes of Ontario – Burnstown Women's Institute were Marlene Schaly (25 years), Elizabeth Brannen (20 years), Jane De Snaijer (10 years), Cecile Lamoureux (10 years), Ruth Thomas (five years). Recipients from Haliburon Highlands Health Services – Highland Wood Long Term Care were Brian Barry (10 years), Cristina Barry (10 years).

