20 years of Carefor's Charity Auction

Marking the 20th anniversary of their Charity Auction, Carefor hopes to honour their milestone by raising $20,000.

It was 20 years ago that Carefor’s first Charity Auction was organized by the late Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke MP Len Hopkins.

Making the auction an annual tradition, Carefor continued to receive support from Hopkins thereafter, and their auction has raised immense financial support for their organization.

Above all, the auction has funded Carefor’s Life Enrichment Fund which aims to support residents and clients who have limited funds or who may have come across hard times, by helping them to live life with dignity and a sense of security.

With 2018 marking the 20th anniversary of the Charity Auction, Carefor hopes to raise $20,000 for the Life Enrichment Program while honouring the memory of the late Len Hopkins.

Taking place on May 5th at the Best Western Pembroke (1 International Drive), emcee Fred Blacksetin will be guiding guests through the festivities that will begin with a special ceremony in honour of Hopkins.

“We have invited his wife Lois Hopkins and his son Doug to come and be our honorary guests,” said Glenna MacKenzie, Carefor board chairwomen and long-time auction organizer. “We’re going to do a little bit of celebration for what Len did for us and honour him in that manner.”

Following the initial celebrations, the silent auction viewing will commence at 4:30 p.m., and a delicious turkey dinner will be served by Westwinds Restaurant at 5:30 p.m.

While attendees are enjoying their dinner and perusing over 100 unique and high-end items at the silent auction, live entertainment will be provided by the Zephyr woodwind quintet.

As per tradition, there will also be a Balloon Burst taking place, inviting guests to purchase a $20, $10, or $5 balloon – to win a mystery prize of greater value,

By 6:30 p.m., Blackstein will join auctioneer Dai ‘The Singing Farmer’ Bassett to host some friendly competition during the always entertaining and vibrant live auction.

Blackstein stressed that the auction itself is free to attend and encourages everyone to come out and support Carefor.

“If people can’t come to dinner, we encourage them to come out to the auction and support Carefor by bidding on or purchasing one of these great items,” said Blackstein. “The funds support the Life Enrichment Fund which does great work in the whole region. For example, if you have to go to a medical appointment in Ottawa or Kingston, they’ll offer transportation. It’s a vital service, because if you don’t qualify for the Handi-Bus or you can’t afford a taxi, then you’re stuck.”

With donations from many local businesses, this year’s items auction include a $500 VIA Rail voucher for anywhere in Canada, Cirque de Soleil tickets, Shania Twain tickets, a gazebo, a charcoal barbecue and equipment, hotel stays, dinner packages and much more.

“The Pembroke businesses are very good to donate every year. We call them and say “It's Auction Time!" and they always have something ready for us,” said MacKenzie.

Tickets for the Carefor 20th Annual Charity Auction are $45 per person. Those who cannot attend the dinner are welcome to participate int he live auction that begins at 6:30 p.m., free of charge. Tickets can be purchased also at www.carefor.ca or at Carefor (425 Cecilia St.).

For further information, contact Ashley Godin at 613-732-9993 or email agodin@carefor.ca

cip@postmedia.com