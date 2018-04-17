CARLETON PLACE – The Ottawa Junior Senators have a commanding 3-0 lead in the CCHL final series after a 2-1 overtime win in Carleton Place Monday night.

This was the second game of the best-of-seven Bogart Cup series that required extra time as Ottawa also won game two in dramatic fashion Saturday night at home.

In game three, Owen Guy scored the unassisted game winner 12:39 into the first overtime period. He was able to find the loose puck in front of the net and bury it to lift his team to victory.

After a scoreless first period, Ottawa got on the board three minutes into the second on a goal by Darcy Walsh with the help of Zachary Salloum and Elie Boulerice.

It didn't take long for the Canadians to respond, however, as Tim Theocharidis scored on the power play less than two minutes later with the assistance of Haydn Hopkins and Aidan Giriduckis.

A scoreless third forced overtime.

Throughout the game, the goaltenders – Connor Hicks for the Junior Senators and Michael Leach for Canadians – put on a clinic earning first and second star honours respectively. Hicks stopped 35 of 36 shots he faced while Leach make 29 shots on 31 shots.

Guy, with the game winner, was the third star.

In game two Saturday night, Ottawa's Nick Lalonde set up the tying goal which Boulerice scored with just three seconds to go in regulation. Lalonde then he did the honours himself netting the winning goal with less than five minutes to go in the first overtime period. Gabriel Morin set up the winner.

Ottawa won 3-2 with Pierre-Luc Veillette opening the scoring for the Junior Sens at 16:07 of the second. Carleton Place scored a pair of goals less than two minutes apart early in the second. Scoring for the Canadians were Travis Broughman and Theocharidis on the power play.

In game one of the series, Ottawa came from behind to edge the Canadians 2-1. Keenan Reynolds opened the scoring for Carleton Place. Devon Daniels tied things up for Ottawa less than a minute later and Guy scored the shorthanded goal with less than five minutes to go in the second, with the help of Lalonde. The goal held up as the game winner. The Canadians out shot Ottawa 43-24 but it did not translate onto the scoreboard.

Game four in the series goes Wednesday night in Ottawa as the Junior Senators look to complete the sweep. This is an unfamiliar position for the Canadians as the defending champs look to win a fifth straight league title, tying the Pembroke Lumber Kings run of Bogart Cup wins from 2007 to 2011. Carleton Place has beat Ottawa in the final the past two seasons – 4-1 last year and 4-3 in 2015-16. Game time is 7:30 p.m.

The winner of the series goes onto the Fred Page Cup, which Ottawa hosts from May 2 to 6.

