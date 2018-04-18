Pembroke Skating Club celebrates best of 2017-18

The Pembroke Skating Club marked the conclusion of another successful season recognizing the achievements of its amazingly talented skaters.

The club held its annual year end awards and appreciation banquet Sunday at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 72 with family and friends celebrating the accomplishments of the skaters and those who coached them during the 2017-18 season.

Renee Kong was among the top winners receiving the Bonnie Cochrane Memorial Award. Nominated by her peers and the club awards committee, Chloe completed the program assistant (PA) training, provided assistance on a regular basis as a PA. A dedicated skater with good work ethic, Chloe demonstrated a spirit of active participation and sportsmanship showing those admirable qualities that made her a role model for younger skaters.

The award was created in honour of club skater Bonnie Cochrane who lost her life in a tragic car accident in 1982. Bonnie was a true athlete and figure skater, actively involved in all aspects of the sport. Renee also took home the Gold Achievement Acknowledgement award which is given to club skaters whp pass the gold level. This year, she achieved gold in the skills, interpretive and interpretive couples classes. Jana Lau received the Gold Achievement Acknowledgement award for achieving gold in interpretive in the 2017 season.

Catherine Xu received the Doreen McKay-Haza Award, which given to a senior skater who demonstrated discipline, leadership qualities, peer mentoring, courtesy, helpfulness and a passion towards skating. The award was initiated in 2008 by McKay-Haza, a member of the club's executive who had a daughter skating in the club. Catherine also received the Gold Achievement Acknowledgement for achieving gold in skills, dance, interpretive singles and couples.

Mika Schori and Alyssa Schiemann received the Purvis Gallery Award which is presented to the junior/senior skaters who accumulate the most points according to tests passed in one regular skating season. Bronwyn Popke received the Club Canskater of the Year medal which recognizes a skater who demonstrates talent and passion for the sport of figure skating.

Olivia Mahon and Suhani Patel were presented the CanSkate Spirit of Skating Award and the Canskate Champion medals. These honours recognize the two young skaters who embodied the “spirit of a champion” with their determination, discipline, perseverance and positive attitudes plus they pursued an active life-style off the ice. The awards place emphasis on personal achievement, accomplishments and physical fitness.

Quinn Downey and Hayden Hubert were both presented the Leading Personality Award. This was created by Ken Yates in 1995 and is presented to a skater between the ages of eight and 10 years old who displays kindness and friendliness to everyone. Alexis Hynes was presented the Coaches Award. This recognizes a junior skater for participating in lessons and competitions, displaying a spirit and passion for the sport and striving for new goals while never giving up.

The Program Assistant of the Year award was presented to Adriana Silver. She was recognized for going beyond when it came to volunteering, being a good role model, admired by young student skaters and takes a lot of pride in passing on their knowledge of figure skating.

The club thanked its program assistants for helping out at the CanSkate level, recognizing the work of Chloe Desjardins, Renee Kong, Catherine Xu, Mika Schori, Adrianna Silver, Abigail Vanderhoek, Alexis Hynes, Alyssa Schiemann, Emilie Allard, Baillie MacDonald, Rayah Blais and Hailey Desjardins.

The skaters also recognized the club coaches, Robin McGregor, Mary Lynn Kinney, Heather Francis and Kayla Gilchrist for their important role in developing their talents over the past season. The club's membership also thanked the many volunteers, led by president Sonya Silver, for their hardwork over the past season: Jacqueline Vanderhoek, Chantal Dube, Kim Blais, Belinda Samson, Lori Bakke, Kayla Gilchrist, Michelle Ritchie, Robin McGregor, and Jason Vanderhoek.

