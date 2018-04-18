Five generations of a family together

Many families are fortunate to have four generations together, but it’s rare to have five.

One local family have said that they "can't believe" that they have reached the milestone of having five generations of their family alive and well and settled in Pembroke.

It was back in 1950 that 28-year-old Wesley Loback and his wife bought their first home and officially settled in Pembroke along Schultz Road.

Originally used as a barn and bee farm by the previous owners, Wesley purchased the building for $500 and put in many long hours to convert it into a beautiful home for his wife and eight kids.

By the 1960’s, Wesley expanded his home with new additions to comfortably house his growing family of 11 kids – albeit, with as many as four kids sharing one bedroom.

The family worked well together to tend to their homestead and maintained healthy and economical lifestyles by baking their own homemade bread every morning, growing fruits and vegetables from their own garden and creating preserves.

As time passed and Wesley’s kids grew up and moved out, he and his wife always kept busy and the house always remained full as they began to foster as many as 17 young children over the years.

After his wife passed away in 1993, Wesley continued to live at the old homestead until 2012 when he was 90 years old and it was time for him to move into a retirement home.

The Loback homestead was swiftly sold to a military couple who happily lived there until early 2017 when it was time for them to move on to their next posting.

When the Loback’s cherished home was back n the market in 2017, the timing felt perfect for Brady who was looking for a house in Pembroke and was more than eager to purchase his great-grandpa Wesley’s original home and keep it within the family.

“My wife and I were looking to buy a house and when we saw it was on the market, it seemed absolutely perfect with its proximity to work and the sentimental values of it being the old homestead,” said Brady. “The military family that previously owned it did do a lot of renovations with new flooring and siding, but it still has the original exposed log from 1950 that’s visible on the inside of the house and that’s really neat.”

After moving in around March 2017, it was almost one year later that Brady and his wife Erisen celebrated the birth of their daughter Alizée on April 3.

With support from midwives, the couple had a natural home birth and baby Alizée was born in the living room of the family’s old homestead.

On April 7, a few days after the birth of Alizée, members of the Loback family gathered together at Wesley’s current residence (Pinewood Retirement Residence) for a generational get-together.

Brady said that the whole family is beyond excited about her and it feels like a pretty special occasion to celebrate five generations of their family with the arrival of his daughter.

The immense joy of being able to celebrate the birth of his great-great-granddaughter shone across 96-year-old Wesley’s smiling face as he caressed Alizée in his arms, while his son Weldon, his grandson Steve and his great-grandsons Brady and Jonathon stood around him.

When asked what he thought about the homestead being back in the family, Wesley said he could hardly believe it.

“I never thought it would happen. I’m so happy and I’m in awe,” he said.

Brady’s mom, Donnalee, expressed that she’s never met anyone else who has five generations still alive and well and settled in the same town – four maybe, but not five.

“It’s good clean living I think and good genes, I think,” said Donnalee. “And to have the old homestead back in our family is really special too because a lot of homesteads get sold and they’re never part of the family again anymore – so it makes it so special that there are now five generations tied to the same homestead.”

Along with having good genes that have kept his family living long and well, Brady said that he’s blessed that so many members of his family decided to remain in Pembroke.

“We're such a close family, so we didn’t want to be too far away from one another. We also love the area as we're outdoorsy people and enjoy all the lakes and land that we have out here – it’s our cup of tea,” said Brady.

As well, once all the snow has melted and the weather warms up, great-great-grandpa Wesley will be joining baby Alizée and the rest of the Loback family for a beautiful reunion at the old homestead.

“There’s a big old pine tree on the property and it seems that that's where all of our family pictures have been taken over the years – so once the weather warms up, we’ll all get together at the old homestead and take a picture there,” said Donnalee.

