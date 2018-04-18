Reverend Orlen Lapp, a widely-respected member of the area's clergy whose service to God and the community covered more than 55 years, has died. He was 84.

The amiable and gracious pastor presided over St. John's Lutheran for 25 years, however, his service went well beyond the church on Miller Street. Parishoners fondly remember him as a compassionate man who ministered to those in need at area nursing homes, hospitals and even the Pembroke Jail.

“Orlen’s faith and committed service demonstrated his caring nature and willingness to service others – regardless of their background,” his family said in a statement. “Orlen had a zest for life, a deep faith in God, a patient disposition, and respect for all. He was a loving husband, supportive dad, proud Pop, and inspiring pastor.”

Born and raised in the Niagara area, Pastor Lapp attended what was known as a Junior College in Fort Wayne, Indiana for two years, and then went on to the Seminary in St. Louis, Missouri for five years, graduating in 1958. During this time, he became acquainted with his future-wife, Roberta, and the couple were wed on July 21, 1956. After graduating in 1958, Pastor Lapp's first call was to North Bay, where he served a four-point parish ministry, consisting of North Bay, Deer Lake, Commanda and Magnetawan. After four years, he received a call to start a mission in Windsor. The church was called Gethsemane and he served there for nine years. Pastor Lapp came to Pembroke in 1971 where he joined the St. John’s Lutheran congregation.

“The church is in mourning,” said Pastor Stephen Alles, the current pastor of St. John's Lutheran Church. “So many people were touched by his ministry.”

He embraced the community as a member of the Ministerial Association of Pembroke and arranged for pastors to visit area nursing homes and the inmates in the Pembroke Jail. He served on the Pembroke Civic Hospital Board, but played a closer role visiting the sick and dying at both the city's hospitals. He also spent time counselling youth who often fond themselves in trouble with the authorities. When he was vice-principal at Fellowes High School, Mayor Mike LeMay often worked with the reverend. Upon hearing the news of Pastor Lapp's passing, the mayor said the city has lost a beloved figure.

“He was a very caring and gentle man,” LeMay said. “His service to the community was tremendous.”

A devoted sports fan, Pastor Lapp was active in coaching Little League baseball and became president of the Junior Baseball Association. He also joined the police and firemen’s hockey team and played with them for many years. An annual event was to play against a visiting team of priests who called themselves “The Flying Fathers.” At times he was invited to play on their team as well. He also had a passion for horseback riding.

In 1996, the pastor and Roberta went to South Africa to serve a Lutheran church on the outskirts of Johannesburg. He was also involved with the River Sands Farm School, travelling there once a week to this school of more than 400 Zulu children. He taught them all their true value came from within and from the fact Jesus loved them so much that He died for them and now lives in their hearts. A year later, the couple returned to Pembroke where he served twelve years at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Germanicus for the next 12 years. In 2015, Pastor Lapp was honoured for his 55 years of faithful service to the Church.

“He never really retired,” said his son, Jonathan Lapp. “This was not a job to him. He loved what he did. He had such a joyful life.”

Pastor Orlen Lapp is survived by his wife, Roberta, and children, Charissa, Jonathan, Sarah and David. He was a loving grandfather to Jamie, Jeremy, Katie, Michael, Matthew, Roland and Hannah; and great-grandfather to Jack. Funeral Services will be held on Friday. A spring interment will take place at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery.

