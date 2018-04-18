Who could have predicted, 60 years ago, that a one-time special project would lead to a group that celebrates its Diamond Jubilee this year?

In 1958, Pembroke was marking its Centennial -- 100 years since its incorporation as the seat of Renfrew County. The town was organizing many special events including a concert spectacle organized by “Tug” Wilson of Pembroke’s Parks and Recreation Department and Swiss émigré Victor Togni, a talented composer, organist and choral teacher.

Their project involved scores of musicians including accompanist Elva (Remus) Merredew and members of choral groups and church choirs from Pembroke, Petawawa and Deep River. It culminated in a triumphant concert at Pembroke Collegiate Institute that saw 600 people in attendance. Its success created such a spirit of friendship, accomplishment and community among the singers and musicians, that they decided to carry on learning, practicing, and performing.

That was the birth of the Pembroke Community Choir whose 80 members are currently practicing for their upcoming spring concert. After their sold-out “Celtic Christmas” performance, they have been working on “A Wedding Invitation” which includes beautiful royal anthems, and modern and classical pieces perfect for weddings.

Under the direction of Gerald LaRonde, their songs will include upbeat wedding-related Broadway tunes and modern pop love songs, and two pieces performed at Kate and William’s Royal Wedding. Special guest artist is Blaine Sack whose accomplished organ accompaniment brings the wedding anthems to life. Other musicians include Darlene TerMarsch who accompanies the choir in a stunning piano showpiece, Bill Pinkerton on drums, George Doubt on trombone, Peter Frolander on bass guitar, and Jeff Jones on clarinet.

The concert will be held at 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 22nd at Calvin United Church in Pembroke. Advance tickets are $15, available from choir members, the Pembroke Mall office, and Kevin’s Flowers in Petawawa. If tickets are still available, they will be $18 at the door. Students aged 13 and under are free.

For more information about the choir, visit their website at www.pembrokecommunitychoir.org.

