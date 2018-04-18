PRH employees join province-wide rally

Employees of the Pembroke Regional Hospital joined a province-wide rally Wednesday that is pushing Ontario hospitals to treat their workers they represent with respect at the bargaining table.

More than 100 employees took their lunch hour to demonstrate along Deacon Street outside the hospital's property. The rallies were the second in a series of escalating actions that 75,000 hospital workers, who are without a contract, are taking part in this month.

Three unions - the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Healthcare, and Unifor - have formed an alliance or coalition and are mobilizing against Ontario hospitals at the bargaining table. Local employees are among hospital staff at more than 100 hospitals province-wide who are seeking a fair contract without concessions.

“It’s rare for hospital workers to make our contract issues public in this way,” said CUPE Local 1502 past-president Brenda Barker. “What we want is to negotiate a contract without concessions, with a modest wage increase, similar to what other hospital workers have already gotten, and that provides stronger workplace violence protections.”

Earlier in the week, nurses, personal support workers, porters, dietary, administrative and trades workers wore a sticker that said “Together for Respect.” According to a statement from Ontario Council of Hospital Unions president Michael Hurley, workloads for their members have become difficult and hospital staff are exhausted and stressed. They experience significant violence at work, he added.

The union says OHA, which co-ordinates and leads negotiations on behalf of Ontario hospitals, has asked for concessions from workers, offered sub-par wages and refused to address the growing issue of workplace violence in hospitals across the province. The alliance has also launched television and radio advertising campaigns that started this past Monday to describe dangerous overcrowding, chronic under staffing and what they call a “growing epidemic of violent assaults” within Ontario's hospitals.

“We are optimistic these negotiations on the weekend will result in a tentative contract that provides a fair wage increase and no concessions,” added Barker.

